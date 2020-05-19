PUBG Mobile gets a new Mr Fox set which is part of a new event

A new PUBG Mobile event is added to the game which brings the new Mr Fox set. This new set is part of a new event in the game which is called Model Soldier. The highest priority rewards in this event includes the Mr Fox Set along with the Mr Fox headgear. The procedure to get these is to complete the achievements mentioned in the event. Once these are completed players are rewarded scissors which cut out different reward with points. These points are accumulated and can be used to unlock these rewards. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Sniper Mastery Challenge introduced

This new event is live till June 2 and the points can be accumulated till then. Besides this there's a new set in PUBG Mobile called the Golden Trigger set. This was introduced recently and is part of a new event in the game. The new event is a Lucky Spin which offers many different rewards. The top rewards here is the Golden Trigger set. The Lucky Spin rewards consists of Golden Trigger Set, PUBLING Helmet, Golden Dream Parachute, Rock Star Backpack, Golden Trigger Dacia and Golden Trigger Finish Airplane.

Players can also earn fragments which can be used to redeem gifts that include things from the Rock Star and Golden Trigger sets. And as always there is less chance to get rarer items with each spin. PUBG Mobile devs Tencent Games also announced that it is offering a new challenge, and this time the Crystal Set is the reward. This challenge is called King/Queen of Assists. The objective is to get more than 10 assists in a match. Those that achieve this can share their sceenshot for a chance to win the Crystal Set for a permanent duration. The details can be seen in the tweet below.

In terms of sets PUBG Mobile devs have added a new Lieutenant Parsec Set to the game which consists of an white armored headgear along with the the set. There’s also a Fission Demolisher Kar98K skin along with the Lieutenant Parsec UAZ, Flashbang, and backpack skin. Like all crates there’s a chance to win these items when you open them. The more rate item, the less chance of getting it as a drop.