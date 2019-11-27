comscore PUBG Mobile gets a new 'The Assassin of Dawn' set
PUBG Mobile gets a new 'The Assassin of Dawn' set: A look at it's competitive advantage

PUBG Mobile is getting 'The Assassin of Dawn' outfit ahead of the release of 0.16.0 update with Death race mode.

  Published: November 27, 2019 1:09 PM IST
PUBG Mobile may have seen a drop in its popularity after the release of Call of Duty: Mobile but it remains the popular battle royale style game. Now, it is getting a new ‘The Assassin of Dawn’ outfit and it is open to be unlocked by the players. All PUBG Mobile players can now explore the crate now to get this new skin. In a tweet, the creators of PUBG Mobile are asking the players to check out The Assassin of Dawn skin.

The skin unlocks from the Classic Crates and it is “an ideal outfit for those who like to strike quickly and fade back into the shadows”. It is custom-made for players who want to escape quickly after launching a full-fledged attack on their opponents. The skin, according to creators of the game, allows for rapid maneuvering. This new outfit is available in the latest version of PUBG Mobile. To get the outfit, you will need PUBG Mobile v0.15.5 installed on your smartphone.

The new outfit is a minor addition to the game before addition of a new game mode called Death Race. In the Death Race, which is expected to arrive with the release of 0.16.0 update, teams will be put in various vehicles and placed on a race course. Players will have to battle while driving and kill their opponents. In this mode, several crates will be spread across the race course and players will be able to pick them up to gain a competitive advantage.

The Death Race Mode is expected to be similar to Team Deathmatch but had added advantage of heavy weapons and vehicles mounted with weapons. The 0.16.0 beta update also brings some changes to Erangel map. According to IGN, some specific areas of Erangel are covered in snow and have crates. In this updated map, players will also be able to use ski boards. In related news, the grand finale of PUBG Mobile Club Open will take place from November 29 and will go on till December 1, 2019.

  Published Date: November 27, 2019 1:09 PM IST

