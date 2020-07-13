PUBG Corp, the company behind the popular Battle Royale game for smartphones, PUBG Mobile has just made a new announcement. As part of the announcement, the company revealed some details about new upgrades to combat cheating. The company shared some information regarding the new measures including upgrades to existing anti-cheating features. A combination of both anti-cheat measures will likely help the game maker crack-down on the cheaters. These new measures are essential considering the increasing problem of cheaters in the game. Battle Royale players invested in the game have long demanded improved restrictions and measures to make the gameplay balanced. Let’s check out the information around measures to combat cheating in PUBG Mobile here. Also Read - Indian Army wants personnel to uninstall 89 apps including PUBG, Instagram, Zoom

PUBG Mobile improves anti-cheat measures to combat cheating

Inspecting the announcement, the company revealed that the new anti-cheat measure builds upon the exiting "Spectate Mode". The upgrade adds a "peer-review mechanism" that allows the developers to crowdsource the work of catching cheaters. The game server can "determine in real-time if a given player is visible in the view of the game host". The server can use the information to decide if it wants to transmit the location data to the spectator. Digging deeper, the company revealed that the new and improved "Spectating System" focuses on two key areas. The first is manipulating the Spectate mode to discourage players from cheating. Second, these improvements also allow the Spectate Mode "to better identify and eliminate suspicious behaviors elsewhere in the game."

The announcement notes that the upgraded "Spectating System" comes with three different parts or roles. These roles include the host, the game server, and the spectator. Before the improvements, some cheaters used the "Spectate Mode" to use two devices to locate enemy players inside the game. The new improvements fix this loophole to make things fair.

Considering the system works on the server level, cheaters can’t use plug-ins to make changes to the game data. PUBG Corp also notes that this will not impact the experience of the players who spectate matches normally. Beyond this, the company also fixed “an ongoing cheat” that allows cheaters to kill players with one single shot. It also issued an official statement regarding the fix. It reads, “Through player feedback, we have recently discovered a new cheat that one-shot kills players then invert’s their screen momentarily. The official team immediately went into action and tracked players who have used this cheat. Over 10,000 players have been issued a 10-year ban from the Operations team for harming the gaming environment.”