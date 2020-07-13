comscore PUBG Mobile gets upgraded anti-cheat technology, details | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile gets upgraded anti-cheat technology to stop cheaters in the game
News

PUBG Mobile gets upgraded anti-cheat technology to stop cheaters in the game

Gaming

Battle Royale players invested in the game have long demanded improved restrictions and measures to make the gameplay balanced. Let’s check out the information around measures to combat cheating in PUBG Mobile here.

  • Published: July 13, 2020 2:33 PM IST
PUBG Mobile scope

PUBG Corp, the company behind the popular Battle Royale game for smartphones, PUBG Mobile has just made a new announcement. As part of the announcement, the company revealed some details about new upgrades to combat cheating. The company shared some information regarding the new measures including upgrades to existing anti-cheating features. A combination of both anti-cheat measures will likely help the game maker crack-down on the cheaters. These new measures are essential considering the increasing problem of cheaters in the game. Battle Royale players invested in the game have long demanded improved restrictions and measures to make the gameplay balanced. Let’s check out the information around measures to combat cheating in PUBG Mobile here. Also Read - Indian Army wants personnel to uninstall 89 apps including PUBG, Instagram, Zoom

PUBG Mobile improves anti-cheat measures to combat cheating

Inspecting the announcement, the company revealed that the new anti-cheat measure builds upon the exiting “Spectate Mode”. The upgrade adds a “peer-review mechanism” that allows the developers to crowdsource the work of catching cheaters. The game server can “determine in real-time if a given player is visible in the view of the game host”. The server can use the information to decide if it wants to transmit the location data to the spectator. Digging deeper, the company revealed that the new and improved “Spectating System” focuses on two key areas. The first is manipulating the Spectate mode to discourage players from cheating. Second, these improvements also allow the Spectate Mode “to better identify and eliminate suspicious behaviors elsewhere in the game.” Also Read - PUBG Mobile: In-game Yamaha bike skins revealed

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

The announcement notes that the upgraded “Spectating System” comes with three different parts or roles. These roles include the host, the game server, and the spectator. Before the improvements, some cheaters used the “Spectate Mode” to use two devices to locate enemy players inside the game. The new improvements fix this loophole to make things fair. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Chicken Dinner in 15-minute challenge is live

PUBG Mobile: India loves playing the game but does not like spending as much

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: India loves playing the game but does not like spending as much

Considering the system works on the server level, cheaters can’t use plug-ins to make changes to the game data. PUBG Corp also notes that this will not impact the experience of the players who spectate matches normally. Beyond this, the company also fixed “an ongoing cheat” that allows cheaters to kill players with one single shot. It also issued an official statement regarding the fix. It reads, “Through player feedback, we have recently discovered a new cheat that one-shot kills players then invert’s their screen momentarily. The official team immediately went into action and tracked players who have used this cheat. Over 10,000 players have been issued a 10-year ban from the Operations team for harming the gaming environment.”

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 13, 2020 2:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile gets upgraded anti-cheat technology; here is everything you need to know
Gaming
PUBG Mobile gets upgraded anti-cheat technology; here is everything you need to know
Oppo 125W fast charging tech launch on July 15

News

Oppo 125W fast charging tech launch on July 15

Samsung Galaxy S21 codename, hardware details leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 codename, hardware details leaked

Asus Zenfone 7, 7 Pro may launch soon along with a familiar flip camera specifications features price in India

News

Asus Zenfone 7, 7 Pro may launch soon along with a familiar flip camera specifications features price in India

Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6 goes official, Assassin's Creed Valhalla extended gameplay and more

Gaming

Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6 goes official, Assassin's Creed Valhalla extended gameplay and more

Most Popular

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Oppo 125W fast charging tech launch on July 15

Samsung Galaxy S21 codename, hardware details leaked

Asus Zenfone 7, 7 Pro may launch soon along with a familiar flip camera specifications features price in India

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may not launch on August 5

Realme X50 Pro sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile gets upgraded anti-cheat technology; here is everything you need to know

Gaming

PUBG Mobile gets upgraded anti-cheat technology; here is everything you need to know
Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020
Indian Army wants personnel to uninstall 89 apps

News

Indian Army wants personnel to uninstall 89 apps
PUBG Mobile: In-game Yamaha bike skins revealed

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: In-game Yamaha bike skins revealed
PUBG Mobile Chicken Dinner in 15-minute challenge is live

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Chicken Dinner in 15-minute challenge is live

हिंदी समाचार

पबजी मोबाइल गेम में करते हैं बेईमानी, तो आपकी खैर नहीं!

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 का ग्लोबल वेरिएंट बिना NFC और SPO2 सेंसर के हो सकता है लॉन्च

शाओमी यूजर्स को मिलेगा MIUI 11 beta stable अपडेट, जुड़ेंगे नए फीचर्स

Vivo S-सीरीज का नया स्मार्टफोन अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च, ये हो सकती है खूबी

Jio Platforms में अब अमेरिका की दिग्गज कंपनी क्वालकॉम ने किया निवेश

Latest Videos

Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

News

Oppo 125W fast charging tech launch on July 15
News
Oppo 125W fast charging tech launch on July 15
Samsung Galaxy S21 codename, hardware details leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 codename, hardware details leaked
Asus Zenfone 7, 7 Pro may launch soon along with a familiar flip camera specifications features price in India

News

Asus Zenfone 7, 7 Pro may launch soon along with a familiar flip camera specifications features price in India
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may not launch on August 5

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may not launch on August 5
Realme X50 Pro sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com

News

Realme X50 Pro sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers