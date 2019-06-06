comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile getting team Deathmatch with 0.13.0 update: All you need to know
News

PUBG Mobile getting team Deathmatch with 0.13.0 update: All you need to know

Gaming

PUBG Mobile's newest update the 0.13.0 will be bring a slew of new things among which is the new Team Death Match or TDM mode. And here's everything you need to know about it.

  • Published: June 6, 2019 10:08 AM IST
PUBG Mobile

Image credit: PUBG Corp

PUBG Mobile‘s newest update is set to pack the new Team Death Match mode which is a quite different from the regular battle royale that everyone loves playing. The update is live on the beta server but is yet to hit the main live servers and Tencent Games has not mentioned a date yet. The TDM mode in PUBG Mobile is quite similar to the ones we have seen on Quake or Unreal Tournament and players will be joining to make teams of four and the first team to reach 40 points win the match. Players will have to earn points by killing opponents.

Players who are killed are respawned at the team spawn point with the weapons they already had, and is different from War Mode because players had to parachute back in that one. Players are granted a few seconds of invulnerability to make sure that spawn campers don’t run rampant. And in what can be called a new feature, the HP in TDM mode regenerates so players can hide out and regenerate their health after a successful encounter. This is definitely easier compared to using healing items to physically heal.

5 best new and upcoming features on PUBG Mobile: Companions, Zombie Dogs and more

Also Read

5 best new and upcoming features on PUBG Mobile: Companions, Zombie Dogs and more

For now there is only one map that is available in this mode called TDM: Warehouse, and it features a large building in the middle with a lot of cover created around it. As for weapons, players begin the match with a weapon and have the option to pick up more at their own spawn point. There are attachments available as well that include red dot sights, 4x scopes and others. The weapon spawn are balanced for all teams and there is a M249 LMG available in the middle of the map.

WATCH: OnePlus 7 Pro: First Look

Players can earn steaks in this mode but those account for nothing more than just a recognition of how many frags a certain players has acquired in a row. The pace of the game is a lot quicker compared to the battle royale that PUBG Mobile players are used to and unlike the War Mode, players can actually keep a track of where the enemies are even after dying. The post-match screen displays all the information of the match that includes kills, kill/death ratio, most valued player in the match, and XP to level up. We can’t wait to see people’s reaction to the mode once it hits the main servers.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 6, 2019 10:08 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
News
Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family

News

Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta

News

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta

PUBG Mobile getting team Deathmatch with 0.13.0 update: All you need to know

Gaming

PUBG Mobile getting team Deathmatch with 0.13.0 update: All you need to know

Honor confirms it is working on in-display camera solution

News

Honor confirms it is working on in-display camera solution

Most Popular

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta

Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers

Instagram rolls out new feature to help save some data: All you need to know

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile getting team Deathmatch with 0.13.0 update: All you need to know

Gaming

PUBG Mobile getting team Deathmatch with 0.13.0 update: All you need to know
5 best upcoming features on PUBG Mobile

Gaming

5 best upcoming features on PUBG Mobile
Godzilla is coming to PUBG Mobile: Here's where you can find the Easter eggs

Gaming

Godzilla is coming to PUBG Mobile: Here's where you can find the Easter eggs
16-year-old dies after a 6-hour session of PUBG Mobile

Gaming

16-year-old dies after a 6-hour session of PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile: How to deactivate Spectator mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: How to deactivate Spectator mode

हिंदी समाचार

Moto E6 Plus Android 9 Pie और MediaTek Helio P22 SoC के साथ Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट

Moto G7 की कीमत में हुई 1,000 रुपये की कटौती, अब मिल रहा है 15,990 रुपये में

Nokia आज सुबह 11:30 बजे भारत में लेकर आएगा नया स्मार्टफोन, Nokia 6.2 या Nokia 9 Pureview हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Xiaomi फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी: सेल्फी सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन Redmi Y3 अब ओपन सेल पर उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

केरल के छात्र ने ढूंढा WhatsApp पर ये बग, फेसबुक ने किया सम्मानित

News

Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
News
Moto E6 Plus may offer MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family

News

Apple could drop support for 3D Touch with 2019 iPhone family
Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta

News

Realme U1 and Realme 1 get Android Pie beta
Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers

News

Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers
Instagram rolls out new feature to help save some data: All you need to know

News

Instagram rolls out new feature to help save some data: All you need to know