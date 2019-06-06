PUBG Mobile getting team Deathmatch with 0.13.0 update: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile‘s newest update is set to pack the new Team Death Match mode which is a quite different from the regular battle royale that everyone loves playing. The update is live on the beta server but is yet to hit the main live servers and Tencent Games has not mentioned a date yet. The TDM mode in PUBG Mobile is quite similar to the ones we have seen on Quake or Unreal Tournament and players will be joining to make teams of four and the first team to reach 40 points win the match. Players will have to earn points by killing opponents.

Players who are killed are respawned at the team spawn point with the weapons they already had, and is different from War Mode because players had to parachute back in that one. Players are granted a few seconds of invulnerability to make sure that spawn campers don’t run rampant. And in what can be called a new feature, the HP in TDM mode regenerates so players can hide out and regenerate their health after a successful encounter. This is definitely easier compared to using healing items to physically heal.

For now there is only one map that is available in this mode called TDM: Warehouse, and it features a large building in the middle with a lot of cover created around it. As for weapons, players begin the match with a weapon and have the option to pick up more at their own spawn point. There are attachments available as well that include red dot sights, 4x scopes and others. The weapon spawn are balanced for all teams and there is a M249 LMG available in the middle of the map.

Players can earn steaks in this mode but those account for nothing more than just a recognition of how many frags a certain players has acquired in a row. The pace of the game is a lot quicker compared to the battle royale that PUBG Mobile players are used to and unlike the War Mode, players can actually keep a track of where the enemies are even after dying. The post-match screen displays all the information of the match that includes kills, kill/death ratio, most valued player in the match, and XP to level up. We can’t wait to see people’s reaction to the mode once it hits the main servers.