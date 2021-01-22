comscore PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020: How to watch live | BGR India
PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020: How to watch live, everything you need to know

PMGC 2020 finals is currently being livestreamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube, Twitch channels and its Facebook page.

PMGC 2020

The finals will take place from January 21 to January 24. They start daily at 3:55 PM IST. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

At a point, India was the largest market for PUBG Mobile. However, the game was banned in the country back in September by the Indian government. Since then, PUBG Corporation has been trying to relaunch the game. But this setback has not stopped the company from conducting its major global tournaments. The company is currently hosting its PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC)  2020 in Dubai, and will be live streaming the finals globally. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India latest updates: 5 new key developments

PMGC 2020 finals will be livestreamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube, Twitch channels and its Facebook page. The finals are already underway, where we are getting to see 16 teams battle it out for a prize pool of $12,00,000 and for the title. Also Read - New PUBG Mobile map teased: Is Karakin finally coming?

The finals will take place from January 21 to January 24. They start daily at 3:55 PM IST. Take note that only the game is banned in the country, you can freely spectate matches online without getting into trouble. Also Read - PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Should you wait for PUBG Mobile to comeback?

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020: Details

PMGC 2020 is one of PUBG Mobile’s largest competitions to date. The $20,00,000 prize pool is the largest prize pool in the history of its e-sports tournaments. The tournament involved a total of 24 teams, which were selected from various tournaments, to battle against each other across 60 matches.

Qualcomm Technologies is the title sponsor for the tournament, with OnePlus being the smartphone sponsor and Mountain Dew as the beverage sponsor.

The 16 teams competing in PMGC Finals in order of placement include Four Angry Men, Bigetron Red Aliens, RRQ Athena, Konina Power, Klas Digital Athletics, Secret Jin, Futbolist, Nova XQF, POWER888 KPS, Abrupt Slayers, Alpha7 Esports, Z3US Esports, Natus Vincere, Aerowolf Limax, Team Secret and A1 Esports.

The company states that PMGC 2020 is supported by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) and Dubai Sports Council. All the matches are being played on the OnePlus 8T smartphone, which is powered by the Qualcomm 865 processor.

“2020 has seen us announce the biggest prize pool in PUBG MOBILE history, it has seen our fans break viewership records, and is now coming to a close with the very best 16 teams from across the world making history in Dubai. This is a testament to all we can continue to achieve, now and in the future” said James Yang, Director of PUBG MOBILE Global Esports.

“I’m really excited to watch the highest calibre teams compete for what is the most prestigious accolade in PUBG MOBILE history, and to crown the inaugural PMGC Champions on the last day of Finals,” he added.

Published Date: January 22, 2021 2:45 PM IST
  • Published Date: January 22, 2021 2:45 PM IST

Best Sellers