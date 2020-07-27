comscore PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge celebrity match announced
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge all star celebrity match announced
News

PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge all star celebrity match announced

Gaming

Celebrities, influencers and players in different regions are teaming up for PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge.

  • Published: July 27, 2020 6:07 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge

PUBG Mobile has revealed an all-new Global Extreme Challenge campaign for this summer. Celebrities, influencers and players in different regions are teaming up to present a PUBG Mobile match. Community members can watch the show match on July 30 via the official PUBG Mobile Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels and also win in-game item giveaways. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event: Here are all the recipes of 46 drinks available

PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge Schedule

–  5:30PM – 7:30PM IST July 30 (Southeast Asia) Also Read - India bans 47 more Chinese apps; 250 more including PUBG Mobile under review

–  9:30PM – 11:30PM IST July 30 (South Asia, Middle East) Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.18.0 out with monsoon theme

–  11:30PM – 1:30AM July 31 IST July 30 (North America, Europe)

–  5:30AM  – 7:30AM IST July 31 (South America)

The campaign is launched for the “play for good” initiative encouraging players to stay home. The “Global Extreme Challenge” is a call-out for all players and communities to join together to overcome difficulties, surpass limits and face challenges. PUBG Mobile’s all-new Livik map will be the battlefield for Global Extreme Challenge.

Europe：

– Kevin De Bruyne: Kevin De Bruyne is one of Europe’s best attacking football players and one of the finest midfielders in the world.

– Aleyna Tilki: She won the “Best Female Pop Singer” award in the “Pantene Altın Kelebek Ödülleri 2018” which is the most prestigious music/TV awards in Turkey.

North America:

– Jack Osbourne: Jack Osbourne is the president of Osbourne Media and is best known for MTV’s reality show “The Osbournes”, SyFy’s “Haunted Highway” and A+E Network’s “Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour”.

– Ky Bowman: Ky Bowman is point guard for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. Off the court, Bowman is a talented artist and avid gamer.

South America：

– Paulo Dybala: Paulo Dybala is an Argentine professional footballer and has been considered one of the world’s most valuable players.

– Levinho: Levinho is one of the best PUBG Mobile players around the world, and shares his gameplays on YouTube with over 7M fans.

– Yurem Rojas: Yurem is a well-known actor in Mexico and she’s most famous for being a part of the comedy show me caigo de risa.

– Marian Santos: Mariam is a well-known model, TV host and singer in Mexico and she’s most famous for being a part of the Voice Mexico.

Southeast Asia:

– GADING: Indonesian actor and TV presenter

– Aurelie: Indonesian actress, singer and model

– Hiền Hồ: famous female singer in Vietnam who won the Runner-up in The Voice Vietnam 2017. She is known as one of the most potential young artists of Vbiz with many hit songs and a PUBG Mobile gamers as well

South Asia：

– MortaL: MortaL is a global mobile gaming icon. He is the leader of professional PUBG Mobile esports team Team Soul and is known for his DP-28+6x sprays.

– Scout: Scout is a professional player for esports team FNATIC and is one of India’s oldest PUBG Mobile competitive players. Sc0ut is popular for his m416+6x sprays.

PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event: Here are all the recipes of 46 drinks available

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event: Here are all the recipes of 46 drinks available

Besides teaming up with stars from all over the world to bring encouragement, from earlier this month, PUBG Mobile has partnered with Direct Relief, the humanitarian aid organization, in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by supplying medical aid to frontline healthcare workers. While watching the Global Extreme Challenge event, players can donate directly to support the fundraiser to help more people in need.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 27, 2020 6:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India
News
Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India
New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos

News

New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes

News

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes

How to use hidden 160Hz display refresh rate on Asus ROG Phone 3

How To

How to use hidden 160Hz display refresh rate on Asus ROG Phone 3

Airtel reportedly giving free 1GB high-speed data for 3 days

Telecom

Airtel reportedly giving free 1GB high-speed data for 3 days

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB variant to go on first sale in India on July 29

Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India

New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core entry-level smartphone launched in India

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge all star celebrity match announced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge all star celebrity match announced
PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event: Here are all the recipes of 46 drinks

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event: Here are all the recipes of 46 drinks
India bans 47 more Chinese apps; 250 more under review

News

India bans 47 more Chinese apps; 250 more under review
Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020
PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.18.0 out with monsoon theme

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.18.0 out with monsoon theme

हिंदी समाचार

Qualcomm पेश किया सबसे फास्ट चार्ज टेक्नोलॉजी- 5 मिनट में 50 प्रतिशत चार्ज होगा फोन

DTH यूजर्स के लिए टीवी देखना हुआ महंगा, इन चैनल्स के लिए देने होंगे ज्यादा रुपये

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max के 8GB Ram+128GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट की पहली सेल 29 जुलाई को Amazon पर

Samsung ने 8 मेगापिक्सल और 3,000mAh बैटरी के साथ पेश किया सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Zee5 ने न्यू एंट्री लेवल सब्सक्रिप्शन प्लान किया लॉन्च, Live TV चैनल समेत कई फीचर्स मिलेंगे

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability
Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB variant to go on first sale in India on July 29
News
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB variant to go on first sale in India on July 29
Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India

News

Realme C1 gets June 2020 security patch update in India
New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos

News

New Telegram update lets you send up to 2GB files and set profile videos
Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes

News

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core entry-level smartphone launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core entry-level smartphone launched in India

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers