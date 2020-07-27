PUBG Mobile has revealed an all-new Global Extreme Challenge campaign for this summer. Celebrities, influencers and players in different regions are teaming up to present a PUBG Mobile match. Community members can watch the show match on July 30 via the official PUBG Mobile Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels and also win in-game item giveaways. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event: Here are all the recipes of 46 drinks available

PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge Schedule

– 5:30PM – 7:30PM IST July 30 (Southeast Asia)

– 9:30PM – 11:30PM IST July 30 (South Asia, Middle East)

– 11:30PM – 1:30AM July 31 IST July 30 (North America, Europe)

– 5:30AM – 7:30AM IST July 31 (South America)

The campaign is launched for the “play for good” initiative encouraging players to stay home. The “Global Extreme Challenge” is a call-out for all players and communities to join together to overcome difficulties, surpass limits and face challenges. PUBG Mobile’s all-new Livik map will be the battlefield for Global Extreme Challenge.

Europe：

– Kevin De Bruyne: Kevin De Bruyne is one of Europe’s best attacking football players and one of the finest midfielders in the world.

– Aleyna Tilki: She won the “Best Female Pop Singer” award in the “Pantene Altın Kelebek Ödülleri 2018” which is the most prestigious music/TV awards in Turkey.

North America:

– Jack Osbourne: Jack Osbourne is the president of Osbourne Media and is best known for MTV’s reality show “The Osbournes”, SyFy’s “Haunted Highway” and A+E Network’s “Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour”.

– Ky Bowman: Ky Bowman is point guard for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. Off the court, Bowman is a talented artist and avid gamer.

South America：

– Paulo Dybala: Paulo Dybala is an Argentine professional footballer and has been considered one of the world’s most valuable players.

– Levinho: Levinho is one of the best PUBG Mobile players around the world, and shares his gameplays on YouTube with over 7M fans.

– Yurem Rojas: Yurem is a well-known actor in Mexico and she’s most famous for being a part of the comedy show me caigo de risa.

– Marian Santos: Mariam is a well-known model, TV host and singer in Mexico and she’s most famous for being a part of the Voice Mexico.

Southeast Asia:

– GADING: Indonesian actor and TV presenter

– Aurelie: Indonesian actress, singer and model

– Hiền Hồ: famous female singer in Vietnam who won the Runner-up in The Voice Vietnam 2017. She is known as one of the most potential young artists of Vbiz with many hit songs and a PUBG Mobile gamers as well

South Asia：

– MortaL: MortaL is a global mobile gaming icon. He is the leader of professional PUBG Mobile esports team Team Soul and is known for his DP-28+6x sprays.

– Scout: Scout is a professional player for esports team FNATIC and is one of India’s oldest PUBG Mobile competitive players. Sc0ut is popular for his m416+6x sprays.

Besides teaming up with stars from all over the world to bring encouragement, from earlier this month, PUBG Mobile has partnered with Direct Relief, the humanitarian aid organization, in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by supplying medical aid to frontline healthcare workers. While watching the Global Extreme Challenge event, players can donate directly to support the fundraiser to help more people in need.