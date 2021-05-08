comscore PUBG Mobile global vs Battlegrounds Mobile India: The Indian version is secure and a lot different
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile is much secure and a lot different
News

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile is much secure and a lot different

Gaming

PUBG Mobile global vs Battlegrounds Mobile India: Here's how the Indian version of the PUBG Mobile game, Battlegrounds Mobile India, is different from the global version. Take a look.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Image: Krafton

PUBG Mobile India is officially entering India as Battlegrounds Mobile India in the months to come. Krafton announced the coming of Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this week. It is interesting to see the game developer, Krafton, is trying to meet all the concerns raised by the Indian government at the time of banning the game in the country last year. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations: Here is when and how you can register

The upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India will bring many changes and new additions when compared to the PUBG Mobile global version, which is currently available in several markets outside India. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India features round up so far: Under-18 data privacy, security and more

Let’s take a quick look at all the changes that the upcoming battle royale game will bring for players, especially the ones under 18 years of age. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details

Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile: New changes

– Krafton has announced that the Battleground Mobile India game will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features. It will also have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

– It has been announced that the Battlegrounds Mobile India game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices.

-Unlike the global PUBG Mobile version, the Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available only in India.

-The game developer has announced to collaborate with partners to build an esports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly. Krafton has said that it will start with a series of India specific in-game events at launch, to be announced later.

PUBG-Mobile

– Privacy and data security will be the top priority for Krafton. The game developer has announced that it will work with partners to ensure data protection and security, at each stage. “This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here,” Krafton said.

– There will be some restrictions for players under the age of 18 years. It is said that they will need have to get consent from parents to play the game. As per the policy, players under 18 years of age will have to provide mobile number of their parent to confirm that they are eligible to play the game.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 8, 2021 10:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile is much secure and a lot different
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile is much secure and a lot different
Redmi Watch teased on Flipkart ahead of next week s India launch

Wearables

Redmi Watch teased on Flipkart ahead of next week s India launch

WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms

News

WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms

Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

News

Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

Best free games to try on Steam during COVID-19 lockdown

Photo Gallery

Best free games to try on Steam during COVID-19 lockdown

Best free games to try on Steam during COVID-19 lockdown

Photo Gallery

Best free games to try on Steam during COVID-19 lockdown

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms

Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

Google to start enabling two-factor authentication for select users

SBI internet banking, YONO app, and UPI services affected till May 8: Here is why

OnePlus Theme store in works, OxygenOS 12 could bring it as new feature

Do not click on Pgtalal's Instagram story highlights: Here's why

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Top 5 Android custom launchers to download and try in 2021

Google Pixel 6 rumour roundup: Specs, display, Whitechapel SoC, everything we know so far

WhatsApp privacy policy comes into effect on May 15: What happens if you don t accept it?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile is much secure and a lot different

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile is much secure and a lot different
Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations: Here is when and how you can register

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations: Here is when and how you can register
Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details
Battlegrounds Mobile India features round up: Under-18 privacy, data security etc

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India features round up: Under-18 privacy, data security etc
This is when PUBG Mobile India aka Battlegrounds Mobile India could launch: Report

Gaming

This is when PUBG Mobile India aka Battlegrounds Mobile India could launch: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi के फोल्डेबल फोन J18s की जानकारी आई सामने, मिलेग अंडर डिस्प्ले सेल्फी कैमरा

Twitter के लिए रोल आउट हुआ फुल साइज इमेज फीचर, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, सपोर्ट पेज हुआ लाइव

PUBG Mobile India: Battlegrounds Mobile India के लिए जल्द शुरू होगा प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 की कीमत हो सकती है कम, जानिए कब होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

News

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price
Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group

Features

Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group
Xiaomi Mi 11X First Impressions

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11X First Impressions

News

WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms
News
WhatsApp reveals what will happen to your account if you don't accept new privacy terms
Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally

News

Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally
Google to start enabling two-factor authentication for select users

News

Google to start enabling two-factor authentication for select users
SBI internet banking, YONO app, and UPI services affected till May 8: Here is why

News

SBI internet banking, YONO app, and UPI services affected till May 8: Here is why
OnePlus Theme store in works, OxygenOS 12 could bring it as new feature

News

OnePlus Theme store in works, OxygenOS 12 could bring it as new feature

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers