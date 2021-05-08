PUBG Mobile India is officially entering India as Battlegrounds Mobile India in the months to come. Krafton announced the coming of Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this week. It is interesting to see the game developer, Krafton, is trying to meet all the concerns raised by the Indian government at the time of banning the game in the country last year. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations: Here is when and how you can register

The upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India will bring many changes and new additions when compared to the PUBG Mobile global version, which is currently available in several markets outside India. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India features round up so far: Under-18 data privacy, security and more

Let’s take a quick look at all the changes that the upcoming battle royale game will bring for players, especially the ones under 18 years of age. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially announced; Krafton reveals new details

Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile: New changes

– Krafton has announced that the Battleground Mobile India game will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features. It will also have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

– It has been announced that the Battlegrounds Mobile India game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices.

-Unlike the global PUBG Mobile version, the Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available only in India.

-The game developer has announced to collaborate with partners to build an esports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly. Krafton has said that it will start with a series of India specific in-game events at launch, to be announced later.

– Privacy and data security will be the top priority for Krafton. The game developer has announced that it will work with partners to ensure data protection and security, at each stage. “This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here,” Krafton said.

– There will be some restrictions for players under the age of 18 years. It is said that they will need have to get consent from parents to play the game. As per the policy, players under 18 years of age will have to provide mobile number of their parent to confirm that they are eligible to play the game.