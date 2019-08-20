comscore PUBG Mobile guide: Here's how to communicate like pros
PUBG Mobile guide: Here's how to communicate like pros

For flawless execution of any strategy, quick and easy communication is key and that is possible if the team has an agreed upon and memorized lexicon.

  Published: August 20, 2019 4:05 PM IST
PUBG Erangel

Battle royale game PUBG Mobile‘s Season 8 is in full flow. And according to recent reports it has 100 million users logging into the game every month. This makes it the most played battle royal game and our PUBG Mobile guides help users master it. PUBG as a game provides lot of liminal spaces between intense combat zones, forcing users to manage their transition around the map. Entering and exiting buildings could arguably be one of the most vital aspects of the game.

For flawless execution of any strategy, quick and easy communication is key and that is possible if the team has an agreed upon and memorized lexicon. With an array of different buildings comes an even wider nomenclature for the structures, causing slight if not massive confusion. Although most of players can use common sense to differentiate and call out the different buildings, there is no official PUBG Mobile guide that can be circulated to the huge community. The lack of an agreed upon nomenclature leads to players shouting random communication over the mic leads to momentary confusion. If one has to determine what their teammate means by that ‘big building’ it may become too late for him. Hence the need for uniformity.

So, let us take a step up and understand how users can use commonly used nouns to address these structures. This guide is only for Erangel and does not feature buildings which have a unique characteristic, such as Hospital, School and Satellite Station.

PUBG Mobile guide: List of all buildings in Erangel and common callouts

Tool Shed

PUBG Mobile Guide

Shed

PUBG Mobile Guide

Wizard Tower/Sniper Nest

PUBG Mobile Guide

Diner

PUBG Mobile Guide

Guard Tower

PUBG Mobile Guide

Watch Tower

PUBG Mobile Guide

Wooden Shack

PUBG Mobile Guide

Three Story Building

PUBG Mobile Guide

Two Story Building

PUBG Mobile Guide

Bedouin Shop

PUBG Mobile Guide

Warehouse

PUBG Mobile Guide

Garage House

PUBG Mobile Guide

Old Church

PUBG Mobile Guide

Two Story Shop

Attic House

PUBG Mobile Guide

Manor

PUBG Mobile Guide

Large Rectangle

PUBG Mobile Guide

Supermarket

PUBG Mobile Guide

Petrol Pump

Barn/Farmhouse

PUBG Mobile Guide

Plank House

PUBG Mobile Guide

Green Grocery

PUBG Mobile Guide

Hotel

Mini-Balconies

PUBG Mobile Guide

Apartments

Small Rectangle

  Published Date: August 20, 2019 4:05 PM IST

