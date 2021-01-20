comscore PUBG Mobile hackers banned by Tencent for cheating
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile: More than 1.2 million hackers banned by Tencent in just 6 days
News

PUBG Mobile: More than 1.2 million hackers banned by Tencent in just 6 days

Gaming

More than 1.2 million PUBG Mobile hackers have been banned in the past 6 days by Tencent for cheating, announced the company in its latest report.

PUBG Mobile Ban Hackers

PlayersUnknown’s Battleground’s aka PUBG Mobile is one of the biggest multiplayer mobile games played globally and competes with the likes of Fornite, Free Fire and Knives Out on the mobile platform. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India launch today? Answer: it's unlikely

The popularity of the game is one of the biggest reasons that a lot of cheaters plague the platform but Tencent, PUBG Mobile’s parent company, has managed to clamp down on these bad actors. Also Read - PUBG Mobile still playable with this 5-second trick: Is the PUBG ban in India just a joke?

In its latest anti-cheating report, Tencent announced that has banned more than 1.2 million hackers on the game for cheating in the past 6 days which is an astounding number. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India January 14, 2021 Latest Updates: Know about Tencent PUBG Comeback after PUBG ban

A breakdown of the report

An in-depth look at the PUBG Mobile report shows that 48 percent of these hackers were banned for using auto-aim hacks or changing their character models. Twenty-two percent of the hackers were banned for using a cheating method that gives them an x-ray vision to see through walls and other barriers.

PUBG Mobile Ban

(Image credit: PUBG Mobile)

Twelve percent of the hackers were caught using speed hacks that gave their avatar advantage over opponents while 7 percent of the hackers were banned for modifying the area damage.

There were ranked hackers

The report on PUBG Mobile also sheds some light on the ranking that each hacker had.

PUBG Mobile Ban

(Image credit: PUBG Mobile)

This is how they have been distributed as per their respective ranking: Bronze: 38 percent, Silver: 11 percent, Gold: 9 percent, Platinum: 11 percent, Diamond: 12 percent, Crown: 10 percent, Ace: 6 percent, and Conqueror: 3 percent.

The fight against hackers

It was last week that the developers released the 1.2 Patch that features a new mode, weapons among other additions. The new mode has been dubbed Runic Power that gives players special in-game abilities to win Chicken Dinner.

PUBG Mobile Season 17 is has been released and offers a new Royale Pass along with new skins and emotes.

There are still dark clouds looming over the game’s possibilities of making a comeback in India. Despite the fact that Tencent’s licence to distribute PUBG Mobile in India has been revoked and the company has been planning an India-specific PUBG Mobile India game, there is no clarity whether the game will be released in India in the coming days.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 20, 2021 9:47 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 20, 2021 9:47 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Tencent bans more than 1.2 million hackers in just 6 days for cheating
Gaming
Tencent bans more than 1.2 million hackers in just 6 days for cheating
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset launched

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset launched

MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern laptops launched in India

Laptops

MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern laptops launched in India

Top 5 PD chargers you can get in India

Photo Gallery

Top 5 PD chargers you can get in India

Top 5 PD chargers you can get in India: AMX XP 60, Stuffcool Napoleon and more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 PD chargers you can get in India: AMX XP 60, Stuffcool Napoleon and more

Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on smartphones, TVs, wearables

Deals

Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on smartphones, TVs, wearables

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Realme X7, X7 Pro India launch soon

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset launched

MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern laptops launched in India

Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on smartphones, TVs, wearables

Top Tech News today

WhatsApp feature we are eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal? Which is the safest messaging app for you?

PUBG Mobile playable with this trick: Is India ban just a joke?

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Everything to know

Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tencent bans more than 1.2 million hackers in just 6 days for cheating

Gaming

Tencent bans more than 1.2 million hackers in just 6 days for cheating
Will PUBG Mobile India launch today? Find out here

Gaming

Will PUBG Mobile India launch today? Find out here
PUBG Mobile playable with this trick: Is India ban just a joke?

Features

PUBG Mobile playable with this trick: Is India ban just a joke?
PUBG Mobile Lite: Top 5 alternatives

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite: Top 5 alternatives
PUBG Mobile 1.2 update now live: What's new?

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update now live: What's new?

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung ने लॉन्च किए तीन सस्ते स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Xiaomi Republic Day Sale शुरू, स्मार्टफोन्स और TV पर बंपर डिस्काउंट

Motorola Edge S स्मार्टफोन को कंपनी ने किया टीज, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

Realme X7 Pro भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेंगे शानदार फीचर्स

Samsung बंद कर रहा ये फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन्स? जानें क्या है वजह

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced
OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

Realme X7, X7 Pro India launch soon
Mobiles
Realme X7, X7 Pro India launch soon
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset launched

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset launched
MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern laptops launched in India

Laptops

MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern laptops launched in India
Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on smartphones, TVs, wearables

Deals

Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on smartphones, TVs, wearables
Top Tech News today

News

Top Tech News today

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers