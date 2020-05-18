PUBG Mobile has a new Golden Trigger set available till June 6

There’s a new set in PUBG Mobile called the Golden Trigger set. This was introduced recently and is part of a new event in the game. The new event is a Lucky Spin which offers many different rewards. The top rewards here is the Golden Trigger set. The Lucky Spin rewards consists of Golden Trigger Set, PUBLING Helmet, Golden Dream Parachute, Rock Star Backpack, Golden Trigger Dacia and Golden Trigger Finish Airplane. Also Read - PUBG Mobile announces new challenge, will reward with Crystal Set

Players can also earn fragments which can be used to redeem gifts that include things from the Rock Star and Golden Trigger sets. And as always there is less chance to get rarer items with each spin. PUBG Mobile devs Tencent Games also announced that it is offering a new challenge, and this time the Crystal Set is the reward. This challenge is called King/Queen of Assists. The objective is to get more than 10 assists in a match. Those that achieve this can share their sceenshot for a chance to win the Crystal Set for a permanent duration. The details can be seen in the tweet below.

In terms of sets PUBG Mobile devs have added a new Lieutenant Parsec Set to the game which consists of an white armored headgear along with the the set. There's also a Fission Demolisher Kar98K skin along with the Lieutenant Parsec UAZ, Flashbang, and backpack skin. Like all crates there's a chance to win these items when you open them. The more rate item, the less chance of getting it as a drop.

PUBG Mobile also added a new Snow Walker Set to the game which is part of the Twilight Hunt crate. This is part of the Twilight Hunt crates which also has attractive white, orange and black highlighted weapon skins. This come after the developers recently added the Dark-Ops Agent, Aurora Pulse M16A4 and The Wasteland Survivor to the game. These are all part of different methods of obtaining these items in the game.