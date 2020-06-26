comscore PUBG Mobile has a new relic hunt event for the Sanhok Map
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile has a new relic hunt event for the Sanhok Map
News

PUBG Mobile has a new relic hunt event for the Sanhok Map

Gaming

The rewards for PUBG Mobile relic hunt event include weapon skins, costumes, parachute skin and even an avatar.

  • Published: June 26, 2020 12:30 PM IST
PUBG Mobile relic event

Another new event has been added to PUBG Mobile, and this time it is called relic hunt event. This new event has been added as a new section to the game and players can collect relics by doing daily missions and then exchange them for rewards. The rewards include weapon skins, costumes, parachute skin and even an avatar.

PUBG Mobile recently announced that the secret map that the developers have been working on is called Livik Map. This was only available in closed beta and now it seems that the devs have made it official. In a new tweet on the official Twitter handle, PUBG Mobile confirmed that the upcoming one is called Livik Map. Though there are definite visuals of the map in the image shares, the word ‘Livik’ itself seems to show elements of the map. And from that we can assume that it really is the same map.

PUBG Mobile: Livik Map details

We have played the new secret map which we expect to be the Livik map and though it was not the final version of the map. We found the map rather small and would make for some tight action. From what we have played it is apparent that the map is rather small, and could be 2x2km in size. This would make it the smallest map yet.

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about using Flare Guns

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about using Flare Guns

When experiencing the gameplay of Livik Map, right off the bat you will notice that it has elements from all the other four maps in each corner. There are some new weapons on this map as well, these include the P90 SMG as well as the SPAS-12 shotgun. The inclusion of these weapons along with how abundantly guns are available, goes to show that the devs want this to be an action packed map.

The Livik map is littered with buildings and obstacles which will also help in combat by providing cover while engaging the enemy. There are some new buildings in the map as well. Plus there are some which show that some buildings from the other maps are also being used here.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 26, 2020 12:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 price in India could be Rs 2,499
Wearables
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 price in India could be Rs 2,499
Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for others

Opinions

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for others

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite available with Rs 4,000 discount offer

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite available with Rs 4,000 discount offer

OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India

News

OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India

Most Popular

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India

Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM

OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary trailer revealed

Apple 20W chargers with USB Type C get certified in Australia

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile has a new relic hunt event for the Sanhok Map

Gaming

PUBG Mobile has a new relic hunt event for the Sanhok Map
PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about using Flare Guns

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about using Flare Guns
Pok mon Unite, a MOBA game like Dota 2 has been announced

Gaming

Pok mon Unite, a MOBA game like Dota 2 has been announced
New PUBG Mobile Livik Map teased, now available in Beta

Gaming

New PUBG Mobile Livik Map teased, now available in Beta
Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 भारत में इस कीमत पर हो सकता है लॉन्च

अमेजन से खरीद सकेंगे OnePlus Nord, जल्द लॉन्च होगा यह किफायती स्मार्टफोन

Mi NoteBook 14 सीरीज आज सेल पर होंगे उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत, ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

सावधान: Google Play स्टोर में मौजूद हैं 17 ट्रोजन एप्स, जो चुरा लेंगी आपकी पर्सनल इंफॉर्मेशन

Xiaomi ने Redmi K20 Pro, K20 और Mi 9 स्मार्टफोन के लिए जारी किया MIUI 12 का स्टेबल अपडेट

Latest Videos

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details
News
Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details
OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India

News

OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India
Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM
OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary trailer revealed

News

OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary trailer revealed
Apple 20W chargers with USB Type C get certified in Australia

News

Apple 20W chargers with USB Type C get certified in Australia

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers