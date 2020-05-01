comscore PUBG Mobile has announced daily tournaments on discord
PUBG Mobile has announced daily tournaments on discord

PUBG Mobile tournament has been announced in a new tweet on the official Twitter handle of the game.

  Published: May 1, 2020 1:50 PM IST
The developers of PUBG Mobile have announced that it will be holding daily tournaments on Discord app. This has been announced in a new tweet on the official Twitter handle of the game. The tweet also contains the link to the discord server where the tournament is taking place. The rules and details are stated in the server itself. Players have to speak with the admins of the channel to be included in the games. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Here how to improve your sniping in the game

Players who don’t have a complete team can also look for players in this server in specific channels. Besides this PUBG Mobile recently announced that it will be rewarding players in a new event where players have a chance to get Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Airpods. This event is called Shake The Tree and besides these two there are other rewards to be won as well. Also Read - PUBG Mobile brings Snow Walker Set as part of Twilight Hunt crates


As far as the lucky draw goes, just by logging into your PUBG Mobile account, you secure your first chance to shake the tree. Players can pick whichever mission they would like to participate in, for instance a classic match. On completing the mission, they secure their second chance to shake the money tree. There will be 3 lucky players a day, out of whom one will win an iPhone 11 Pro and the other two will win Air pods. Also Read - PUBG Mobile rewarding players with iPhone 11 Pro in lucky draw

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 version update May 7 launch; details

PUBG Mobile is nearing the end of the present season and the 0.18.0 update will be dropping soon. An announcement video showcases what appears to be a vending machine in an old abandoned warehouse. We gradually move closer to the machine and it suddenly starts playing a tune. After the tune, the screen blanks out with the version, launch date, and PUBG Mobile logo appearing in quick succession. Looking at the responses, PUBG Mobile players continue to complain about the bugs and hackers in the game. The developer is already working on testing the beta version of the upcoming update behind the scenes. A recent YouTube video highlighted all the changes that we can expect from the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update.

Version 0.18.0 will likely introduce Winchester 94 or Win94 gun with a scope and P90 SMG (sub-machine gun). We can also see Miramar 2.0 desert map with changes and additions. These additions and changes include a golden version of Mirado vehicle and new vending machines with energy drinks and painkillers. It will also come with a new “Jungle Mode” no the Sanhok jungle map.

PUBG Mobile rewarding players with iPhone 11 Pro in lucky draw

Also Read

The update will also introduce the “Safety Scramble mode” which introduces Blue-Purple zones inside the safe zone. This will likely make the game more balanced for most players. Beyond this, we can also expect heavy or light sand storms on the Miramar map. We also saw a new Cheer Park map, a new training mini-game, and canted sight on weapons in PUBG Mobile update. PUBG Corp will also add a screenshot mode that does not work in matches, and a new EVO ranked event. This new update will also introduce a new Gun-craft mode.

Story Timeline

