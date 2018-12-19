comscore
PUBG Mobile has finally caught up with Fortnite in player numbers

PUBG Mobile has finally outdone Fortnite in user numbers.

Tencent Games’ PUBG Mobile has been one of the most popular mobile games of the year and has even been awarded the best game of 2018 by Google Play. Though to be fair, Fortnite was not in the competition because Epic Games does not use Google Play Services to distribute the game and rather uses its own website and downloader to install the game on Android devices. In a recent report from Bloomberg we came to know that Fortnite has hit the 200 million monthly player mark and now according to what Tencent Games has revealed to The Verge, PUBG Mobile has hit the 200 million monthly players mark as well.

According to the reports, both PUBG Mobile and Fortnite have around 30 million players playing each day. And since Fortnite hit the 200 million mark on November 26, it’s player base has grown. As for the PUBG Mobile player base, it’s calculation does not include the number of players that have been playing from China. PUBG Mobile‘s numbers also don’t included the PC and console players where at least 50 million copies have been sold by the company. If all these numbers were factored in then it would probably turn out that PUBG has more players in totality when compared to Fortnite.

Fortnite cross 200 million players as it gains on PUBG

Fortnite cross 200 million players as it gains on PUBG

Fortnite numbers are being considered in its entirety because it has cross-platform functions which makes the same profile available for all the platforms it is available on, which is not the case for PUBG.

China had banned all gaming consoles for 15 years until it was lifted in 2015, and hence players have become more accustomed to playing games on PCs and mobile devices. This also means that China has a very big demand for FPS games which is why PUBG gained such popularity.

