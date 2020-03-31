comscore PUBG Mobile have shared stats about the 2nd anniversary celebrations
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile have shared stats about the 2nd anniversary celebrations
News

PUBG Mobile have shared stats about the 2nd anniversary celebrations

Gaming

PUBG Mobile has seen 600 million total downloads and 50 million daily active users.

  • Published: March 31, 2020 2:32 PM IST
PUBG Mobile 2nd Anniversary stats

Recently PUBG Mobile celebrated its 2nd anniversary with releases of new game modes and additions. And these game modes have boosted the player influx in the game. And here the devs have shared some stats during this period. What is most significant is that the game saw 600 million total downloads and 50 million daily active users (excluding China). Over the last two years, PUBG Mobile has offered its community a staggering number of innovative new game modes, collaborated with global leading IPs, entered into mobile esports and created a gamin community of its own.

Related Stories


The PUBG Mobile 2nd Anniversary Recap is a throwback that gives users access to not only personal data but also never-before-seen PUBG Mobile gameplay numbers.

PUBG Mobile 2nd anniversary: Key highlights from game modes

– 10.5 Billion Zombies were killed by players in their mission to survive till dawn
– 1.05 Billion players were infected by the virus and turned into Zombies
– Only 1.77 Million players managed to survive the horrors of the Darkest Night
– A whopping total of 5.40 Trillion shots were fired while combating the Team Deathmatch
– 119.2 Billion players were killed in 2019 Team Deathmatches
– M79 was the Super Weapon of choice for the Payload
– 7.9 Billion vehicles were turned to scrap metal in the RageGear mode. (A little known fact is that they built the amusement park using this scrap metal)

PUBG Mobile 2nd Anniversary Retro Arcade Festival: All you need to know

Also Read

PUBG Mobile 2nd Anniversary Retro Arcade Festival: All you need to know

Moving onto the favorite landing spots, undoubtedly Pochinki and Training Base were the preferred landing zones for Erangel and Sanhok, respectively. However, Miramar and Vikendi surprisingly saw Pecado and Space base are the preferred regions to land, respectively. As for personal stats, the recap gives users a snapshot of their career highlights such as Total Enemies Killed, Total Matches Played, Total Minutes Survived, Total Chicken Dinners and so on.

Once players have seen their highlights, the recap takes a dark turn providing a snapshot of how players died apart from being shot. The 2nd Anniversary Recap also gives a shout out to your closest war buddies, the ones you battled with the most and the ones which you had the best times with. To access this exciting data from the last two years, users must make their way to the Weekly Sign-In Page and enter the Recap through the PUBG MOBILE 2nd Anniversary Recap tab.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 31, 2020 2:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Motorola RAZR (2019) first sale delayed due to nation-wide lockdown
News
Motorola RAZR (2019) first sale delayed due to nation-wide lockdown
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with Snapdragon 730G gets FCC certification

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with Snapdragon 730G gets FCC certification

Microsoft 365 new subscription plans: Check out new features

News

Microsoft 365 new subscription plans: Check out new features

BSNL offering free Rs 10 Talktime and validity extension

Telecom

BSNL offering free Rs 10 Talktime and validity extension

WHO aligns with game companies to promote social distancing

Gaming

WHO aligns with game companies to promote social distancing

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Motorola RAZR (2019) first sale delayed due to nation-wide lockdown

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with Snapdragon 730G gets FCC certification

Microsoft 365 new subscription plans: Check out new features

Skype sees 70% surge in users

New Xiaomi Redmi phone spotted on 3C certification website

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile have shared stats about the 2nd anniversary celebrations

Gaming

PUBG Mobile have shared stats about the 2nd anniversary celebrations
PUBG Mobile 2nd Anniversary Retro Arcade Festival: All you need to know

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 2nd Anniversary Retro Arcade Festival: All you need to know
PUBG Mobile Chinese beta version gets Library Map, new game mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Chinese beta version gets Library Map, new game mode
PUBG Mobile: Here's some tips and tricks for playing Amusement Park

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here's some tips and tricks for playing Amusement Park
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 patch notes out, coming in April

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 patch notes out, coming in April

हिंदी समाचार

Poco F2 अटकलों पर लगी रोक, नहीं होगा Redmi K30 Pro का रिब्रांडेड वर्जन?

COVID 19 के टेस्ट के लिए ऑनलाइन कर सकते हैं बुकिंग, ये है प्रक्रिया

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 स्मार्टफोन सर्टिफिकेशन वेबसाइट 3C पर हुआ स्पॉट

OnePlus Z नाम से लॉन्च होगा वनप्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन! जानिए क्या हो सकते हैं फीचर

Honor 30s स्मार्टफोन 5G कनेक्टिविटी और क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Reviews

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review
How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

Features

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

News

Motorola RAZR (2019) first sale delayed due to nation-wide lockdown
News
Motorola RAZR (2019) first sale delayed due to nation-wide lockdown
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with Snapdragon 730G gets FCC certification

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with Snapdragon 730G gets FCC certification
Microsoft 365 new subscription plans: Check out new features

News

Microsoft 365 new subscription plans: Check out new features
Skype sees 70% surge in users

News

Skype sees 70% surge in users
New Xiaomi Redmi phone spotted on 3C certification website

News

New Xiaomi Redmi phone spotted on 3C certification website