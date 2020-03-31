PUBG Mobile have shared stats about the 2nd anniversary celebrations

Recently PUBG Mobile celebrated its 2nd anniversary with releases of new game modes and additions. And these game modes have boosted the player influx in the game. And here the devs have shared some stats during this period. What is most significant is that the game saw 600 million total downloads and 50 million daily active users (excluding China). Over the last two years, PUBG Mobile has offered its community a staggering number of innovative new game modes, collaborated with global leading IPs, entered into mobile esports and created a gamin community of its own.

The PUBG Mobile 2nd Anniversary Recap is a throwback that gives users access to not only personal data but also never-before-seen PUBG Mobile gameplay numbers.

PUBG Mobile 2nd anniversary: Key highlights from game modes

– 10.5 Billion Zombies were killed by players in their mission to survive till dawn

– 1.05 Billion players were infected by the virus and turned into Zombies

– Only 1.77 Million players managed to survive the horrors of the Darkest Night

– A whopping total of 5.40 Trillion shots were fired while combating the Team Deathmatch

– 119.2 Billion players were killed in 2019 Team Deathmatches

– M79 was the Super Weapon of choice for the Payload

– 7.9 Billion vehicles were turned to scrap metal in the RageGear mode. (A little known fact is that they built the amusement park using this scrap metal)

Moving onto the favorite landing spots, undoubtedly Pochinki and Training Base were the preferred landing zones for Erangel and Sanhok, respectively. However, Miramar and Vikendi surprisingly saw Pecado and Space base are the preferred regions to land, respectively. As for personal stats, the recap gives users a snapshot of their career highlights such as Total Enemies Killed, Total Matches Played, Total Minutes Survived, Total Chicken Dinners and so on.

Once players have seen their highlights, the recap takes a dark turn providing a snapshot of how players died apart from being shot. The 2nd Anniversary Recap also gives a shout out to your closest war buddies, the ones you battled with the most and the ones which you had the best times with. To access this exciting data from the last two years, users must make their way to the Weekly Sign-In Page and enter the Recap through the PUBG MOBILE 2nd Anniversary Recap tab.