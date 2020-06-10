comscore PUBG Mobile: 8 tips to win that chicken dinner as the last man standing
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile: Here are 8 tips to win that chicken dinner as the last man standing
News

PUBG Mobile: Here are 8 tips to win that chicken dinner as the last man standing

Gaming

We have all been in the unnerving situation on PUBG Mobile, more times than not, when we are the last player alive from our squad.

  • Published: June 10, 2020 4:35 PM IST
PUBG Mobile last man standing

Every game has a basic objective, the reality of a game like PUBG Mobile is each player for himself to win the chicken dinner. We have all been in the unnerving situation, more times than not, when we are the last player alive from our squad. This leaves you with no room to make mistakes, because on the off chance that players do make a mistake, there is no one to revive them! Also Read - PUBG Mobile brings a new Mother Clucker set

8 tips to keep in mind to win that Chicken Dinner all by yourself

– Once you’re well-stocked, there’s no need to keep looting: For the last player standing from a squad, it is very important to make sure you are well equipped with loot to survive the entire course of the game, but it is as important to ensure you strategize and prepare for unforeseen circumstances. Once you have 2 top-notch guns, scopes and a plethora of ammunition, players may want to stop their never-ending search for better loot and focus on taking enemies out and finding good hide-outs. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Here's when you should fight and when you should run

– Stay within the safe zone: As the game nears its end, the zones begin to close faster. Players need to make sure that they remain close to the edges of the safe zone if not all the way in. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Jungle Mode is here with hot air balloons, jungle fruit and more

– Hide while you can: To ensure their safety, players need to pick their hiding spots strategically. While the roofs of houses or mountain tops are a great place to hide as well as be in complete view of the movement of enemies, as the zone gets closer, such luxuries may be lost. In situations like these, hiding behind a tree, crouching inside bushes, or camouflaging by lying down in the grass are our only options.

– Heal up: Again, if you are the last one left from your squad, players need to ensure their health is always up to mark. Lapses in this aspect can cost platers the entire game. While your hide-out, waiting for your enemy to make that much-awaited move, make sure you are completely on track on the health front.

– Every corpse doesn’t need to be ravaged : There comes a point in PUBG when it is time to stop looting corpses. As you near the final 20 players, the arena is small enough to draw attention from many in any gunfire situation. By this time in the game players have the best equipment and plenty of ammo. Looting one more corpse is not worth throwing away a potential dinner, unless you’re in dire need of healing items.

PUBG Mobile brings a new Mother Clucker set

Also Read

PUBG Mobile brings a new Mother Clucker set

– Bait and Kill: Most times, players have items in their inventory that they are never going to use. Use these items as a trap to lure in enemies in the last couple of zones. Choose the perfect area which guarantees a perfectly planned headshot, and drop your excess first aid kits, energy drinks and even ammo that you may not need. Once your greedy opponents make their way to this loot, bring them to their knees.

– Calm your nerves: As players go from top 20, to top 15, to top 10, the anxiousness and nerves begin to set in. This is where most players get the better of themselves and make one wrong move that costs them the game. To avoid this situation, make sure you find a good hiding spot. And take a couple seconds to think about what your final plan of action.

– The Last Duel: At this point it’s just one man standing between you and your chicken dinner. In this final leg, skills and shooting tactics are not as important as knowing the location of enemies. More often than not, the player who locates the other’s location first, ends up winning the chicken dinner. In such a situation, there are some tricks to throw your enemy off and end up winning. For instance, throwing a frag grenade to your left and running to the right. This will confuse your opponent, and you can flank from the opposite side and take that kill.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2020 4:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Android 10 update rolling out
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Android 10 update rolling out
Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs

Gaming

Valorant update 1.01 is now out, Sage nerfed, new Spike Rush Orbs

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 debuts ahead of Mi Notebook launch

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 debuts ahead of Mi Notebook launch

PUBG Mobile: Here are 8 tips to win that chicken dinner as the last man standing

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here are 8 tips to win that chicken dinner as the last man standing

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display coming to India 'very soon'

News

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display coming to India 'very soon'

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Android 10 update rolling out

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display coming to India 'very soon'

Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories

Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile: Here are 8 tips to win that chicken dinner as the last man standing

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here are 8 tips to win that chicken dinner as the last man standing
Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020
PUBG Mobile brings a new Mother Clucker set

Gaming

PUBG Mobile brings a new Mother Clucker set
PUBG Mobile: Here's when you should fight and when you should run

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here's when you should fight and when you should run
PUBG Mobile Jungle Mode is here with hot air balloons, jungle fruit and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Jungle Mode is here with hot air balloons, jungle fruit and more

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter का नया फीचर Fleets लॉन्च, Facebook, Instagram और WhatsApp की तरह शेयर करें Stories

Vu ने भारत में लॉन्च किए चार नए टीवी, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमण के यूजर्स को दूर रखने के लिए Google Maps में जुड़ा ये खास फीचर

Mi 10 Youth Ice & Snow Set एडिशन स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

शेयर करते हैं दूसरों से नेटफ्लिक्स का अपना अकाउंट, तो हो सकती है ये बड़ी दिक्कत

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Android 10 update rolling out
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Android 10 update rolling out
Oppo A52 with punch-hole display coming to India 'very soon'

News

Oppo A52 with punch-hole display coming to India 'very soon'
Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench
OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories

News

OnePlus India to launch lower-priced phones and new product categories
Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 7.2 update gets June 2020 security patch