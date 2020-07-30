comscore PUBG Mobile: Here are all the Season 14 all rewards in the game
PUBG Mobile: Here are all the Season 14 all rewards in the game

The PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass has a brand new way to subscribe.

  Published: July 30, 2020 6:27 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Season 14 rewards

PUBG Mobile’s all new Season 14 went live a little while back and brings a new Royale Pass drawing and a host of exciting features to offer. The Season 14 Royale Pass has a brand new way to subscribe. Android users can access PUBG Mobile‘s new Royale Pass Prime subscription service, and enjoy exclusive Prime-only player benefits. Players can choose between Prime and Prime Plus, along with monthly, quarterly and yearly subscription options. Also Read - PUBG MOBILE announces major changes to data storage and privacy policies in India

Players that subscribe can get 300 or 900 Royale pass vouchers every month, get access to Prime-exclusive Airplane Ranking display perks, and enjoy miscellaneous redemption discounts. The Prime subscription is only available on Android devices for now. The most awaited RP rewards have been released and they cover a diverse range of items to look forward to. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge all star celebrity match announced

Season 14 brings new multi-form gear skins, which includes the Night Commander Set. The set will transform to Black Commander Set at Level 60 and Red Commander Set once the players reach the highest level. Besides this there is Avian Tyrant present at rank 90 in the Season 14 Royale pass. It is a M416 gun skin curated to perfectly complement the 100 RP Avian Tyrant Set. As part of the Royale pass rewards, players will also get airplane finish. The skin will be present at rank 60 in the new Royale pass. Season 14 also brings a very unique red backpack skin which resembles a firefighters equipment. Also Read - India bans 47 more Chinese apps; 250 more including PUBG Mobile under review

PUBG Mobile Season 14: All free and paid RP 14 rewards

– Night Commander Set & Butcher of Stalber -S1897: Unlocks at RP 1
– Night Commander Headgear: Unlocks at RP 5
– Like Emoji (Cheer Park Only) & Speed Demon Ornament: Unlocks at RP 10
– Provoke Emote (Cheer Park Only): Unlocks at RP 15
– The PUBG Life Emote & Rose Unicorn Helmet: Unlocks at RP 20
– Drop the Base – Pan & Adore Emoji: Unlocks at RP 25
– Fatal Cry Parachute & Iron Rose Set: Unlocks at RP 30
– Iron Rose Headgear: Unlocks at RP 35
– Blazing Dawn Plane Finish: Unlocks at RP 40
– Royale Pass Avatar (Season 14): Unlocks at RP 45
– Sharktooth – M16A4 & Drop the Bass Grenade: Unlocks at RP 50
– Black Commander Set: Unlocks at RP 60
– Avian Tyrant Avatar (Season 14): Unlocks at RP 75
– Avian Tyrant – M416: Unlocks at RP 80
– Firefighter Backpack: Unlocks at RP 70
– Avian Tyrant Set Exclusive Emote: Unlocks at RP 85
– Avian Tyrant Headgear: Unlocks at RP 90
– Black Commander Headgear: Unlocks at RP 65
– Avian Tyrant Mask: Unlocks at RP 95
– Avian Tyrant Set: Unlocks at RP 100

Players can upgrade the Season 14 Royale Pass to the Elite Royale Pass by spending UC. The Elite Royale Pass has two editions – the Elite Upgrade and the Elite Upgrade Plus. The price of the PUBG Mobile Season 14 Elite Upgrade Royale Pass is 600 UC and the Elite Upgrade Plus Royale Pass is 1800 UC.

  Published Date: July 30, 2020 6:27 PM IST

