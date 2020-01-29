PUBG Mobile: Here are the 10 best guns to use

There are a few different kinds of battle royale games available with different weapons in them. But PUBG Mobile and the guns used in the game are among the most popular on mobile. This is due to the fact that the game itself is immensely popular. Now, just to be clear there are a lot of different weapons available in PUBG Mobile, but the most popular ones are available in the battle royale mode of the game. And today we will be having a look at the best ones.

Top 10 guns in PUBG Mobile

10 – Beryl M762

This is one of the other AR that uses 7.62mm ammo with an auto mode that is freely available on the maps. Beryl M726 is a high attachment gun like the SCAR-L. It can use a scope, muzzle, grip, and magazine for modification. In its stock format, it has higher recoil than the AKM, and less damage as well at 47 per bullet. But the stability of the gun is much better than an AKM with all the proper modifications, and it even has a higher fire rate. The gun holds a normal magazine of 30 7.62mm bullets, which can be extended to 40.

9 – Mk14 EBR

The Mk14 is the best among all the DMRs because it has does the most damage and even has an automatic mode. The Mk14 is only available inside air dropped loot crates in the game which makes it an extremely rare gun. It has a damage of 61 and the longest range among all the DMRs that use 7.62mm ammo. It has high recoil especially in the auto mode which can be reduced using attachments. The DMR has slots for a cheek pad, magazine, muzzle and scope. It also come with a bipod which stabilizes the gun when shooting while prone. It holds a normal magazine of 10 bullets, which can be extended to 20.

8 – Mk47 Mutant

Mk47 Mutant is a hybrid gun like the M16A4, and it is solely classified as an AR because it comes with a burst fire mode. This is a very powerful gun and is viable for long and close range combat. This gun can use a muzzle and grip, which makes it pretty stable over long distances. It is essentially used as a DMR, and has pretty high damage of 49 that is at par with other 7.62mm ammo AR rifles. The AR has a pretty high recoil, which makes it difficult to use without attachments. It holds a normal magazine of 20 bullets that can be extended to 30.

7 – Karabiner 98 Kurz (Kar98)

The Karabiner 98 Kurz or simply the Kar98 is the most basic bolt action sniper rifle in the game. It is the most popular one since its availability is the most. This is a very basic bolt action rifle which uses 7.62mm ammo to do 75 damage which is the third highest among all guns in the game. The high damage is balanced out by a very small magazine capacity or 5 bullets which can’t be extended and the next bullet needs to be loaded in the chamber using bolt action which gives it an extremely low rate of fire.

It has a long range which is less than the M24 and AWM but higher than most other guns in the game. It comes with slots for either a cheek pad or bullet loops which makes reloading quicker, a muzzle slot and a scope slot. The suppressor is the only reasonable attachment for bolt action snipers because the recoil is not an issue with these guns.

6 – M24

This deadly gun is a more powerful version of the Kar98 and it has higher range and damage. It is beaten out by the AKM simply because the AKM is more available, and is viable for long and close range. The M24 used to be found only on loot crates but has since been added to the maps. It has a damage of 79 and a higher range than the Kar98. The sniper is also a bolt action one and has a magazine of 5 bullets which can be extended to 7. It comes with slots for a cheek pad, magazine, muzzle and a scope.

5 – AKM

The AKM, a variant of the popular AK-47 rifle in the game. It is one of the most commonly found guns and is very powerful. People wielding this gun can make for some scary enemies because there is only one other fully auto AR that can match the damage (49) this gun can dish out. But with the high damage also comes the problem of high recoil. And there is only a muzzle slot available to control that. Those who use a compensator on it to control the recoil, will be able to take down enemies wearing level 3 armor with five shots, and level 3 helmets with two shots. It holds a normal magazine of 30 7.62mm bullets, which can be extended to 40.

4 – M249 LMG

This is a beast of a gun which is an LMG and can only be found in drops. The M249 is effective in long range and extremely powerful in close range. It has the potential to take out whole teams without having to reload. The LMG has a damage of 45 and each magazine can hold 100 rounds of 5.56mm ammo. It comes with no slots for a magazine, muzzle and but only a scope.

3 – AWM

The AWM is the most powerful gun in PUBG, period. But it is beaten by two ARs because of its extremely situational use. This gun is very inefficient in close range, but it is the king of long range combat. It uses a special .300mm magnum rounds which are only found along with the gun in air dropped loot crates. It has a damage of 120 which basically means its a one shot kill to the head for anyone, and only the level 3 armor has a chance of keeping the wearer alive at full health with a body shot.

This devastatingly powerful gun has the longest range of any in the game but it comes with extremely high reload and animation times. It has the same slots as the M24 and since the bullets are limited. Hence it is suggested that players be accurate with their shots. It also has a magazine that holds 5 bullets which can be extended to 7.

2 – M416

The M416 is definitely the best AR that is freely available in the maps of PUBG. It comes second in the list beating out the AWM because of its availability and efficient use in close and long range. It uses a host of modifications, including scope, muzzle, grip, magazine, and stock. This gun has the highest fire rate among all the ARs in the game yet. Needless to say this is a favorite among all the players in the game. Without the attachments, it has slightly more recoil than the SCAR-L, but with all the attachments it is one of the most stable ARs in the game. It has a damage of 43, which is the same as the other 5.56mm ammo ARs. It holds a normal magazine of 30 7.62mm bullets that can be extended to 40.

1 – Groza

The top spot for guns in PUBG Mobile goes to Groza. This AR happens to be a air drop loot crate special. This AR has the second highest fire rate among the ARs just behind the M416. But in terms of damage, it deals 49 which is the same as the AKM. The AR only comes with a scope and magazine slot, and a unique muzzle slot that can only equip a suppressor. It is a very stable gun that hardly has any side-to-side sway. It holds a normal magazine of 30 7.62mm bullets, which can be extended to 40. If any enemies are unfortunate enough to cross your path holding this gun, it would be a quick end to their game.