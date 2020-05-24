comscore PUBG Mobile: Don’t attack the vending machines on Miramar | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile: Here is why you should not attack vending machines on Miramar
News

PUBG Mobile: Here is why you should not attack vending machines on Miramar

Gaming

The in-game vending machines dispense energy drinks that players can get to recover their health. Let’s check out the new information regarding the vending machines in PUBG Mobile here.

  • Published: May 24, 2020 1:41 PM IST
PUBG Mobile vending machine miramar map

PUBG Corp, the company behind the popular Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile has just highlighted a hidden feature for players. As part of the highlight, the company noted that players should not attack the vending machines on the Miramar map. For some context, the vending machines are the latest addition on the Miramar map. As part of the update, the company introduced the new version of the map along with sandstorms in the game. The in-game vending machines dispense energy drinks that players can get to recover their health. Let’s check out the new information regarding the vending machines in PUBG Mobile here. Also Read - MPL announced India's own PUBG Mobile rival game, Rogue Heist

PUBG Mobile players should not attack vending machines; details

It is worth noting that just list any real-world vending machine, one can get more than one energy drink. This can likely frustrate players into attacking or damaging the in-game machine. According to a new tweet from PUBG Mobile, players should not attack or damage these vending machines. This is because these machines will ring an alert on receiving damage. The alert will reveal the location of the player attracting rival teams or players. This unwanted alter can easily make things difficult for players or teams who want to play the long game. Beyond the usual, players can also likely use this alert to their advantage by attracting other players or teams into an ambush. Also Read - PUBG Mobile gets another upgradable weapon, The Desert Fossil AKM

Watch: How to get a free PC game every week

PUBG Corp highlighted the advice with a 40-second long video on its Twitter account. The video highlighted the entire scenario asking players to be more careful while playing the game. This will be helpful for players in creating strategies on the Miramar map. Also Read - PUBG Mobile gets a new Mr Fox set which is part of a new event

PUBG Mobile gets another upgradable weapon, The Desert Fossil AKM

Also Read

PUBG Mobile gets another upgradable weapon, The Desert Fossil AKM

The vending machine advice comes right after PUBG Corp rolled out an update for its Mad Miramar map. Similar to the advice, the company shared a 1 minute and 23-second video to highlight the updates on the map. Beyond the update, the company has also launched a number of new challenges and rewards on the map.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 24, 2020 1:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities
News
Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities
PUBG Mobile: Don t attack the vending machines on Miramar

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Don t attack the vending machines on Miramar

BSNL launches special Eid prepaid plan with 30GB data

Telecom

BSNL launches special Eid prepaid plan with 30GB data

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design renders leaked

Xiaomi brings Sony LIV native PatchWall support for MI TV in India

News

Xiaomi brings Sony LIV native PatchWall support for MI TV in India

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon

Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter

Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design renders leaked

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile: Don t attack the vending machines on Miramar

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Don t attack the vending machines on Miramar
MPL announced India's own PUBG Mobile rival game, Rogue Heist

Gaming

MPL announced India's own PUBG Mobile rival game, Rogue Heist
PUBG update 7.2 now live on Main Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

Gaming

PUBG update 7.2 now live on Main Servers with Ranked Mode and bots
PUBG Mobile gets another upgradable weapon, The Desert Fossil AKM

Gaming

PUBG Mobile gets another upgradable weapon, The Desert Fossil AKM
WATCH: PUBG player flies in the air like an exploded car next to him

Gaming

WATCH: PUBG player flies in the air like an exploded car next to him

हिंदी समाचार

ROG Phone 3 और ASUS Zenfone 7 स्मार्टफोन जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

नेटफ्लिक्स ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, लोगों के पैसे बचाने के लिए उठाया ये कदम

शाओमी भारत में लॉन्च करेगी Mi Precision Screwdriver, टीज किया प्रोडक्ट

BSNL ने ईद के मौके पर पेश किया खास प्लान, मिलेगा खर्च करने से ज्यादा

नॉडविन गेमिंग ने ESL India Premiership 2020 के 5वें सीजन का ऐलान किया

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1
News
Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1
Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon

News

Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon
Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter

News

Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter
Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities

News

Reliance JioMart is now 'Live': Taking orders in 200 cities
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design renders leaked