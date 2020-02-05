PUBG Mobile: Here's how camouflaging can help save your skin

In the battle royale game PUBG Mobile, camouflaging is an important tactic. Because being spotted first, means being shot at first – this pretty much sums up the gameplay on any map in the game. While loading up the right kind of guns and ammo is important, what’s also critical is to stay low and out of the enemy’s line of sight for as long as you can. So camouflaging could actually be the key to earn that Chicken Dinner.

From the rolling grasslands of Erangel and Sanhok, to the barren, sandy deserts of Miramar, and the beautiful snow-laden terrain of Vikendi, competition is always super intense in PUBG Mobile. In order to be the last one standing, players have to use their environment and surroundings to their best advantage.

Best camouflage clothing options for PUBG Mobile maps

Erangel

Drop all the snazzy colors and choose a basic attire to blend in the greenery of Erangel. Ideal clothing would be anything in dark colors or a garb with tinges of green. This will help you conceal amidst the foliage as well as the shadow of trees and rocks.

Best outfits for camouflaging in Erangel:

– Urban Padded Jacket (available in the Soldier’s Crate)

– Dirty Tank Top (available in the Soldier’s Crate)

– Striped T-Shirt (available in the Soldier’s Crate)

– Army Green Jeans (available in the Classic Crate)

– Camo Padded Jacket (available in the Classic Crate)

Miramar

Jackets are not recommended in Miramar unless you want to stick to the high action urban areas. Light colored tops or shirts worn with khaki or beige trousers will help you gel well in this map. It is best to wear sand colored clothing to merge with the desert surroundings which has unsaturated colors. Also avoid loud masks such as the Horse Mask- they make you an easy target to spot.

Best outfits for camouflaging in Miramar:

– Brown Jeans (available in the Premium Crate)

– Police Shirt (available in the Premium Crate)

– Slaughter (available in the Classic Crate)

– Dirty White Tank Top (available in the Soldier’s Crate)

– Beige Cargo Pants (available in the Soldier’s Crate)

Sanhok

Similar to Erangel, Sanhok is also lush green with ample amount of trees everywhere. Dark colored attires can easily camouflage you especially when in the shadow of a tree or when behind a rock. A green ghillie suit would be the perfect way to go invisible while you snake in on your enemies in Sanhok.

Best outfits for camouflaging in Sanhok:

– Long Sleeved Black T-Shirt (available in the Soldier’s Crate)

– Urban Padded Jacket (available in the Soldier’s Crate)

– Floral Shirt (available in the Soldier’s Crate)

– Bloody Combat Pants (available in the Soldier’s Crate)

– Green Pants (available in the Classic Crate)

Vikendi

Unlike the other maps on PUBG Mobile the terrain on Vikendi is completely white. If white’s not your color, then go for light or dull shades to blend in the snowscapes of this beautiful map. Bright outfits are equivalent to making a deathwish in Vikendi with enemies detecting you from afar.

Best outfits for camouflaging in Vikendi:

– Crystal Bandit Suit (available in the Classic Crate)

– White Bathrobe (available in the Classic Crate)

– White Combat Pants (available in the Classic Crate)

– Medical Robe (available in the Premium Crate)

– Urban Pants (available in the Premium Crate)