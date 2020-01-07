comscore PUBG Mobile: Here's how to become a beta tester | BGR India
PUBG Mobile: Here's how to become a beta tester on Android or iOS

PUBG Mobile is the most popular battle royale game for mobile devices right now. Now, you can become a beta tester and try new features ahead of others. Here is how.

  Published: January 7, 2020 10:44 AM IST
PUBG Mobile is the most popular battle royale game available on the Play Store. Since its release by Tencent Games, the app claims to have over 400 million daily active users. While its popularity saw a dip after the release of Call of Duty: Mobile, the game remains indispensable. PUBG Mobile has remained ahead of its peers by introducing new features and game modes. However, if you are looking to take your game experience ahead then you should enroll for the beta testing option.

While beta testing itself is new to apps and games, PUBG Mobile gained the feature only recently. The game developers announced the beta testing option on Twitter on January 3, 2020. “Beta Tester Wanted,” PUBG Mobile said in its tweet. Joining the program will let you test features coming to the game ahead of regular users.

Here is how you can become PUBG Mobile beta tester

Step 1: In order to get started with PUBG Mobile beta testing, you need to first accept privacy policy and age. In this step, you need to fill in a survey and confirm your age.

Step 2: In the second step, you are required to share your PUBG Mobile experience. This involves answering questions such as your current account level, in-game user id, highest rank, season and others.

Step 3: In this step, you are required to select the device you use to play the game. PUBG Mobile is particularly looking to know the platform you use to play the game. This includes options such as Windows, iOS, Android or some other platform. If you select iOS then you further need to select the iPhone model as well. In case of Android, you will have to select your phone’s mobile processor.

Step 4: Once you are done answering these questions, just click the submit button in the last step. This will complete your request to join the beta program. If you are selected, PUBG Mobile team will contact you via email.

Things to note

App developers generally tend to use the native beta program on App Store called TestFlight or Play Store. PUBG Mobile, however, is taking a differentiated approach with its beta program. This will allow the developers to allow select players to join the program and eliminate random players. It is likely to select players basis their account level, season they first started playing and highest rank.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2020 10:44 AM IST

