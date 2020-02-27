PUBG Mobile: Here's how to use gyroscope aiming like pros

There are many tips and tricks that are shared that help players understand the pro PUBG Mobile gameplay. And one of the things that were pointed out to us that we should be talking about how to use gyroscope to aim in PUBG Mobile. Hence we came up with this piece to properly explain how to use a smartphone’s gyroscope sensor to aim in PUBG Mobile. This is for those that haven’t yet explored this option in PUBG Mobile yet.

We should probably start by explaining what the gyroscope feature in PUBG is. This is an option in the setting that allows players to use the gyroscope sensor in their smartphones to aim and move the crosshair. This is a rather intuitive feature which ensures that one finger is freed from to do another task. This extra finger can now be used to shoot which leaves one of the index fingers from the caw grip. But we should warn people that this feature is a little difficult to use and takes a while to get used to. But once used to this, it ca provide some excellent recoil control and fluid movement control.

How to use Gyroscope in PUBG Mobile

– To start off we need to enable the mode which can be found in the ‘Basic tab inside the ‘Settings’

– Here users can select to turn on Gyro mode when they are just ADSing or all the time. We suggest all the time, because just using it during ADSing kind of defeats the purpose.

– Once this is turned on, players need to move to the ‘Sensitivity’ tab where they have to scroll down to find the gryo sensitivities. This is an important bit and everyone needs to select the setting they are comfortable with.

Beyond this players have to practice a lot with this new setting to be able to master it and use with precision. It is really responsive and makes tracking moving enemies a lot easier.