PUBG Mobile: Here's some tips and tricks for playing Amusement Park

These gaming zones or amusement parks are set up at three prominent spots on the Erangel map on PUBG Mobile.

  Published: March 27, 2020 1:17 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Amusement Park

There’s a new addition to PUBG Mobile called the Amusement Park with the 2nd Anniversary update 0.17.0. These gaming zones or amusement parks are set up at three prominent spots on the Erangel map. The gaming zones can be accessed near central locations such as Farm and Mansion. Here are some important tips and tricks players should keep in mind before landing at the amusement park.

Tips and tricks for Amusement Park

Look for cover before getting started: This is a no-brainer of sorts. Finding cover and laying low is an intrinsic strategy for the game. The trees around the amusement park can provide enough cover momentarily to get past enemies unnoticed. Proceed with caution in every direction, as you never know who might have spotted you. Multiple players will be busy fighting it out here. And everyone will be trying to find a weapon and go to the trees to take down enemies from a distance.

Team Work: Being part of a team while sweeping the amusement park area already gives you an advantage of numbers. The best team strategy is to divide work in order to get rewards. While two players are collecting tokens and playing games to win rewards the other two should hide at elevated spots and keep an eye on incoming threats. Unlike another loot spot the amusement park will witness a lot of unwanted guests, its best to constantly beware of the surroundings.

Drop Tower to Escape: If you feel you’re running out of ammo or there are multiple other clans who have raided the area, head to the drop tower ride and plan a strategic exit. Remember to be very low key while rushing to the tower. Once you reach the tower take the ride and escape the amusement park in the form of a flying squirrel. The seat will take you to the top and eject you, post which you can reach at surrounding places such as Farm and Prison.

Clear your ground: The amusement park in an action-packed game like PUBG Mobile might look very fancy and tempting to experience. Pro tip: Look for enemies around and eliminate everyone around before playing games. Enemy crates here would have tokens that will enable players to play more games.

  Published Date: March 27, 2020 1:17 PM IST

