PUBG Mobile: Here's why switching between TPP and FPP is important

Though PUBG Mobile is usually played as a TPP game, there is the option to go into FPP mode in it. It's time we finally settle the debate on which perspective is better suited while playing PUBG Mobile. While many argue that TPP (Third Person Perspective) is less competitive as compared to FPP (First Person Perspective). But the inherent decider is just which works better for a particular player and when to use which to your advantage since PUBG Mobile allows you to switch between the two perspectives mid-game.

While first person perspective allows players to aim their shots with better precision, third person perspective assists players to spot approaching enemies, adding a certain amount of stealth and landscape awareness to their gameplay.

Understanding the difference between the two perspectives

TPP

Third Person Perspective allows players to experience the game in all its entirety. This is played by most players as it is the default mode in the game. While this is looked at as the 'normal mode' it requires a great amount of skill to capitalize on it and comes with its pro's and con's.

Pros

– To begin with, the camera provides a clearer and bigger view of the surroundings but still gives you the option of using iron sights, which is similar to the accuracy players get using FPP.

– Since this mode allows you to view a larger portion of the screen, players feel safer to use this

– It is advantageous for players that prefer to play defensively

– The camera can be manipulated to look at the corners

Cons

– Other players can also manipulate their cameras, which can result in you being killed without your knowledge

– The skills secured by players is lower since it is the default mode

FPP

First person perspective is known to be a harder mode that requires an added amount of focus and vigorous gameplay. Players need to completely be in the know of how FPP works in order to succeed at this mode. It is used by pro players as it has a reduced line of vision and requires a higher level of skill.

Pros

– As the line of sight is reduced, it better’s other skills in players like awareness of sounds and character indicators

– Less aggressive gameplay as other players have the same restrictions, for instance if you want to attack an opponent from behind they will not be able to see you

– It is more advantageous for players who prefer going for the attack rather than playing on the defence

– Since this mode is played by other pro players, it makes for better quality and competitive games, increasing your overall skill

– A players aim and precision will improve

– Players will be able to notice opponents who are further away but within their line of vision

Cons

– For players playing solo vs squad, it could be disadvantageous and you will not be able to notice enemies around the corner or behind them

– This is not recommended for newbies whose skills are still a work in progress

– Players need to be cognisant of any sounds or indicators around them and react immediately or it may cost them their life in the game

Here are certain instances where in a particular perspective is more advantageous

– When players are on a shortage of time to get inside the safe zone or get to a flare that’s at a distance, FPP helps you leap across rivers and climb high mountains faster

– When a player wants to throw a grenade, TPP may be more advantageous as you can use the eye button to see the ending dot which throwing the grenade

– TPP games lead to higher ratings as the game always rewards survival, while FPP games will build on a players skills

– For TPP, going prone towards the end of the game can be helpful. While the camera has a smaller field of view, it allows you to notice players even at a distance as compared to FPP. Players should ensure they hip fire and aim upwards while hiding in the grass.

– Once you are inside a building, it’s easier to defend yourself in TPP because you can better preempt obstacles and make sure you’re safe from all angles, saving you from any unforeseen enemies’ bullets. When you are on the first floor, you will easily be able to spot an approaching enemy

– In FPP, players can jump to look around while they are on the move to get a better view of their surroundings