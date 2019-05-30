comscore
News

PUBG Mobile: How to deactivate Spectator mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile's new feature Spectator mode helps users grasp and get a better understanding of their friend's strategies and get better by just watching some gameplay. Besides this, the feature also helps in spending time while waiting for a friend to finish their game.

  • Published: May 30, 2019 4:59 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Spectator Mode

The last update that PUBG Mobile received is the 0.12.0 update in April of this year, and it is set to get a bunch of new ones soon with the 0.13.0 update. Game developer Tencent Games, along with Capcom, released the ‘Survive till Dawn’ mode and the ‘Darkest Night’ mode which is an evolved version of Zombie mode. And one of the features that was added in this update was the Spectator Mode, which as the name suggests, is a mode where players can see each other’s gameplay.

For example, if a member of your In-Game Friend List, Clan or Crew is playing a game and you are not in the team then you can still watch their match live. To do this, players will have to select a friend playing a game in the Friends List on the Home screen of the game and click on a circular icon next to their name. By doing so users will be able to see the friend’s game live.

PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0 release date leaked

Also Read

PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0 release date leaked

Actually, this feature proves to be a great one in many ways. Through this, user can grasp and get a better understanding of their friend’s strategies and get better by just watching some gameplay. Besides this, the feature also helps in spending time while waiting for a friend to finish their game. But many players consider this feature to be a breach of privacy. It can either be that or just that you don’t want to give out your special strategies to others. If you feel these are justified reasons then we are going to tell you how to turn off this Spectator mode feature here. Follow the steps below, to turn off this mode, so that no person will be able to watch your matches.

WATCH: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

Turning off PUBG Mobile ‘Spectator Mode’

– Open PUBG Mobile game on your smartphone and wait for the loading process to end.

– When the Home screen finally appears, tap on the Settings (gear icon) to go to the setting area.

– Inside the game Setting look for the ‘Basic’ tab and tap on it.

– On the ‘Basic’ tab scroll downwards until you see the ‘Allow Spectator’ option.

– Select or deselect this option to either turn off the ‘Allow Spectator’ option or turn it on. After doing this, your matches will not be viewable by anyone other than the others in your in-game team.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 30, 2019 4:59 PM IST

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp Android brings Continuous Voice Message playback in stable update
News
WhatsApp Android brings Continuous Voice Message playback in stable update
PUBG Mobile: How to deactivate Spectator mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: How to deactivate Spectator mode

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 next sale on May 31 via Mi.com

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 next sale on May 31 via Mi.com

Apple has just received a patent for a patent for a foldable device

News

Apple has just received a patent for a patent for a foldable device

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: How to play Dream11

How To

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: How to play Dream11

Most Popular

Dell XPS 15 2019 with OLED display First Impressions

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Hands On

Amazon Echo Show Review

Luminox Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM watch review

Black Shark 2 First Impressions

Moto Z4 phone may offer Snapdragon 675 chipset

WhatsApp Android brings Continuous Voice Message playback in stable update

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 next sale on May 31 via Mi.com

Apple has just received a patent for a patent for a foldable device

Airtel eSIM now compatible with Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 series, iPhone XR and more

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile: How to deactivate Spectator mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: How to deactivate Spectator mode
PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0 release date leaked

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0 release date leaked
PUBG Mobile beta 0.13.0 update patch notes out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile beta 0.13.0 update patch notes out
Gurgaon man posts PUBG Mobile themed advertisement

Gaming

Gurgaon man posts PUBG Mobile themed advertisement
League of Legends Mobile in the works

Gaming

League of Legends Mobile in the works

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone इस्तेमाल करने वाले सावधान, आपके सोने के बाद पर्सनल डाटा ऐसे हो रहा है चोरी

Samsung का अपकमिंग Galaxy A10e स्मार्टफोन FCC सर्टिफिकेशन पर हुआ स्पॉट

Bose ने noise-canceling headphones और wireless earbuds को $399 की कीमत में किया पेश

कल दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा Xiaomi का सेल्फी सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन Redmi Y3

इन डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Meizu 16Xs स्मार्टफोन

News

Moto Z4 phone may offer Snapdragon 675 chipset
News
Moto Z4 phone may offer Snapdragon 675 chipset
WhatsApp Android brings Continuous Voice Message playback in stable update

News

WhatsApp Android brings Continuous Voice Message playback in stable update
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 next sale on May 31 via Mi.com

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 next sale on May 31 via Mi.com
Apple has just received a patent for a patent for a foldable device

News

Apple has just received a patent for a patent for a foldable device
Airtel eSIM now compatible with Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 series, iPhone XR and more

News

Airtel eSIM now compatible with Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 series, iPhone XR and more