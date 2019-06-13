comscore PUBG Mobile: How to Quick Scope Switch | BGR India
PUBG Mobile: How to Quick Scope Switch

Gaming

PUBG Mobile has been one of the most popular games, and Tencent Games has tried to make the lives of players are easy as possible.

  Published: June 13, 2019 2:33 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M20 1 PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile newest update has brought a lot of new features and events to the game. The more significant features included Zombie Mode, Spectator Mode. Besides these, developers have also added several smaller features. One of these features is the Quick Scope Switch, which is significant addition from Tencent Games. Some players might not have a problem with switching out scopes the regular way. But for those that do using this feature can have a great impact their game.

PUBG Mobile players may have noticed that in the game your players automatically pick up all the scope they find. This happens even if the player had picked up a scope beforehand. And the other scopes are not automatically dropped. Players would have to go to their backpack and manually drop all the scopes they don’t want to keep.

Here we are going to make your life easier and help you improve your game by not picking up unnecessary scopes. To begin with, here’s what Quick Scope Switch is and how it works.

What is Quick Scope Switch?

It is exactly as the name suggests, this feature allows a player to immediately change their scope with one click. For example, if you have a Red Dot, 2x, 4x and 6x Scope in your bag in PUBG Mobile, and you have a 2x scope on your gun. When the player comes across an enemy that is far away then instead of going into their bag and swapping for another scope, players can simply change the scope with the help of Quick Scope Switch. This feature is turned off as a default and players have to turn it on manually.

How to turn on Quick Scope Switch feature

– First launch the game and let the home screen load.

– Tap on the gear icon at the bottom right side of the Home screen to open Settings.

– Now tap on the tab of ‘Scope’ from the tabs on the right side. This is the seventh tab, which is given below the ‘Pick Up’ tab.

– Tapping this will open up all the settings related to scopes. Here you can also change the color of the cross hairs of your scope.

– Below this tab is the Quick Scope Switch option. It would have been disabled and you have to activate it by tapping ‘Enable’.

After enabling this option, a ‘Scope’ button will appear on the screen inside your game. This button will only appear if you have more than one scope. You can also change the position of this button by going to Controls inside Game Settings and changing accordingly.

