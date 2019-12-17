comscore PUBG Mobile: How do I reset my account on iOS | BGR India
  PUBG Mobile: How to reset PUBG Mobile account on iOS
PUBG Mobile: How to reset PUBG Mobile account on iOS

Check out how to reset your PUBG Mobile account on iOS devices.

  Published: December 17, 2019 12:11 PM IST
PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is the most popular battle royale game right now. The game has been downloaded over 400 million times since its launch on mobile platforms. The popularity of the game has resulted in players trying new things to get chicken dinner. Most of these activities can be labeled as cheating and the game recently unveiled an anti-cheat detection system. This new system identifies and bans in-game cheaters as a method to promote fair gameplay.

If you are an iOS user and have been banned by PUBG recently then there is a way for you to start over. PUBG Mobile does not give an option to reset your account directly but if you jailbreak your iPhone then there is a way out. Before we even get started, it is important that we don’t recommend jailbreaking your iOS device. However, if you still want to continue with the same account in PUBG Mobile then your only way out is to use a jailbroken device. The requirements for this is very simple: jailbroken iOS device and Cydia app for jailbroken devices.

Watch: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

How to reset PUBG Mobile account on iOS

Step 1: Go to Cydia and then tap search and install Apps Manager in Bigboss Source.

Step 2: In Cydia app, now tap search and install CacheClearer for iOS 11 or above. Once installed, restart your device.

Step 3: Make sure that PUBG Mobile app is not running in the background. In case you have PUBG Mobile open in the background then exit the game first.

Step 4: This is the most important step. Go to Settings and then General and then iPhone Storage. Now scroll down to find PUBG and tap on it. In this screen, you will see an option called reset app and clear app’s cache. First tap on clear app’s cache and then tap on reset app. If you want to be sure that the action is executed, you can tap on above options multiple times.

Step 5: Now, open Apps Manager in your iPhone homescreen and find PUBG Mobile and open it. Now tap on the Wipe option.

Step 6: Now, when you open PUBG Mobile app, you will have a fresh Guest account.

The steps mentioned above were first detailed by an iOS fansite. It is not clear whether these steps work. However, if you plan to try then make sure you have a jailbroken iOS device with Cydia app installed on it.

