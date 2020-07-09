comscore PUBG Mobile: In-game Yamaha bike skins revealed
PUBG Mobile: In-game Yamaha bike skins revealed

Yamaha’s exclusive motorcycles and other surprises are now available for PUBG Mobile players on iOS and Android.

  Published: July 9, 2020 3:24 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Yamaha motorcycles

The developers of PUBG Mobile recently revealed that it is partnering up with renowned motorcycle company Yamaha Motor. Yamaha has just celebrated the 65th anniversary early this month. Yamaha’s exclusive motorcycles and other surprises are now available for PUBG Mobile players on iOS and Android. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Chicken Dinner in 15-minute challenge is live

Beginning today and through Wednesday, July 22, players can ride on the exclusive Yamaha motorcycles. They can also unlock two completely new in-game vehicle skins, MWT-9 and T7 Concept, with two colors to choose from. The MWT-9 is the concept model that uses Yamaha Motor’s LMW(Leaning Multi-Wheel) technology. This enabled light, agile and sporty handling with a feeling of stability. This concept model leads to Yamaha’s NIKEN production motorcycle, a three-wheels popular model providing confident control on various road conditions. Also Read - PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 out with Livik Map, Royale Pass 14

Players can also experience the T7 Concept, the concept model of Yamaha’s crowd favorite Ténéré 700 production model, ideal for exceptional off-road adventure riding. Besides the new vehicle skins, the collaboration brings Zenith Graphic Helmet and Contend Jacket for riders to equip with as well. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: India loves playing the game but does not like spending as much

In addition to the new rides, players can celebrate the collaboration by participating in a log-in event during the partnership period. Players who sign in to PUBG Mobile for three days before Wednesday, June 22 will earn a special Yamaha crate, which unlocks a seven-day trial for the MWT-9, Zenith Graphic Helmet and Contend Jacket.

PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 out with Livik Map, Royale Pass 14

PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 out with Livik Map, Royale Pass 14

PUBG Mobile’s new update 0.19.0 brings the next Royale Pass S14. This is called Spark the Flame and will be available July 14. It also brings the Livik map to the game as well. The Livik map is added and this Nordic-style map measures 2km × 2km, with 52 players and 15 minute match times, making for a faster and more exciting experience.

This map comes with exclusive firearms including P90 SMG, Mk 12 marksman rifle. It also has a new map-exclusive vehicle the Monster Truck. Livik super firearm training mode will be coming soon and will include Experimental Trial Weapon Crates.

  • Published Date: July 9, 2020 3:24 PM IST

