There are still no words on whether or not the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile will be unbanned in India. The game was banned in the country last year under the Section 69A of the Information Technology Act alongside several other Chinese applications including TikTok, Camscanner, among others. A new report now suggests that Krafton could be looking at releasing the newly announced PUBG: New State mobile game in India soon. However, there are no official words from the company on the launch of the game yet. Also Read - PUBG is an example of violent, explicit and addictive game: Union minister Prakash Javadekar

According to several media reports, GemWire got hold of a hidden Hindi version of the official PUBG: New State website. This hints at the imminent launch of the new mobile game in India that is very different from the popular PUBG Mobile. Well, this piece of information should come as a sigh of relief for all the gamers out there in India waiting for the original PUBG Mobile to get unbanned in the country. Meanwhile, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that “PUBG is an example of violent, explicit and addictive game”. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass unveiled: How to get, rewards, and more

A past report coming from tipster Abhishek Yadav had suggested that the PUBG: New State global launch will not include India, China, and Vietnam. Meanwhile, we believe Krafton could first wait for the banned PUBG Mobile game to be available in the country before releasing the new game to the market.

PUBG Mobile banned in India due to several privacy and security reasons. The government believed that the company could be secretly sending user data to China. Well, if the leak turns out to be true and Krafton releases the PUBG: New State in India the company will definitely keep user privacy and security their utmost priority. Krafton will also need to ensure that data of Indian players are hosted in servers within the country.