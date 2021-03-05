comscore PUBG Mobile India, March 4, 2021 Latest Updates: Krafton says PUBG: New State will not release, focus on PUBG Mobile re-launch
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG: New State will not release in India; focus on PUBG Mobile re-launch: Krafton
News

PUBG: New State will not release in India; focus on PUBG Mobile re-launch: Krafton

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India, March 4, Latest Updates: Krafton has reportedly confirmed that PUBG: New State will not release in India and focus will be on PUBG Mobile re-launch.

PUBG-new-state-news

Some reports suggest PUBG Mobile India will head to the country soon while others deny these claims. A new report coming all the way from publisher Krafton re-affirms that the battle royale game will soon re-launch in the country. This comes as a sigh of relief for the gaming community. We must mention that the government hasn’t specifically confirmed the re-launch of the PUBG Mobile re-launch in India. According to a report from Sportskeeda, Krafton is in talks with the government officials to bring back the battle royale game. Also Read - PUBG: New State game could launch in India as hindi website code gets spotted

Krafton is said to be trying hard to bring the banned PUBG Mobile mobile game to India. The report notes that the publisher has no plans to release the new PUBG: New State game in the country as suggested by several reports in the last few weeks. Krafton has decided to not open pre-registrations for PUBG: New State in the country. The focus is on the re-launch of the PUBG Mobile India game. Also Read - PUBG is an example of violent, explicit and addictive game: Union minister Prakash Javadekar

Is PUBG Mobile India coming to India?

According to the report, a Krafton representative said, “With Krafton doing everything it can to prepare for the launch of a new PUBG app specifically developed and serviced for India, it has decided not to include pre-registration for PUBG: New State in India”. This suggests that the company is currently focus on bringing the PUBG Mobile India game to the country. Krafton is said to be in talks with the government and trying hard to pursue the officials. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass unveiled: How to get, rewards, and more

PUBG New State

“We are awaiting for Indian government’s consideration and decision on our next plan with PUBG in the region,” the report quoted a Krafton communications representative.

The same report quoted Sean Hyunil Sohn, Head of Corporate Development at Krafton, who said, “I cannot tell the timing or anything because we don’t know yet. But what I can tell you is, we care about the Indian market greatly and also that’s how I get to know you and get to know friends in the Indian gaming industry now. So definitely, we will work hard to make it happen.”

FAUG vs PUBG, PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in the month of September last year alongside several other Chinese applications. Since the ban, PUBG has been working towards meeting all concerns raised by the government and re-release the mobile game in the country.

In December last year, PUBG Corporation announced the coming of PUBG Mobile India, a customised version of the original battle royale game. The Indian version of the game will be served within the country and aspects such as security and privacy will be the key focus areas, the company had confirmed at the announcement.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 5, 2021 7:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 5, 2021 7:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG: New State will not release in India; focus on PUBG Mobile re-launch: Krafton
Gaming
PUBG: New State will not release in India; focus on PUBG Mobile re-launch: Krafton
New leak seemingly confirms the presence of three OnePlus 9 phones

News

New leak seemingly confirms the presence of three OnePlus 9 phones

JBL refreshes its Go, Clip and Boombox speaker series in India: Know details

News

JBL refreshes its Go, Clip and Boombox speaker series in India: Know details

Asus VivoBook review: A decent daily driver under Rs 70,000

Reviews

Asus VivoBook review: A decent daily driver under Rs 70,000

How to convert Microsoft Word File to PDF for free

How To

How to convert Microsoft Word File to PDF for free

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Xiaomi confirms Redmi TVs are coming to India soon

New leak seemingly confirms the presence of three OnePlus 9 phones

JBL refreshes its Go, Clip and Boombox speaker series in India: Know details

Asus VivoBook review: A decent daily driver under Rs 70,000

Nintendo plans to launch a larger Switch with an OLED display: Report

Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 9: Which mid-range smartphone is better?

Doom 3 to Fracked: Six Sony PlayStation VR games announced

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 teaser reveals key specifications

Apple iPhone SE 2020 six months usage report: Is it worth it?

Twitter Spaces now on Android, here's how to use

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG: New State will not release in India; focus on PUBG Mobile re-launch: Krafton

Gaming

PUBG: New State will not release in India; focus on PUBG Mobile re-launch: Krafton
PUBG: New State game could launch in India as a hindi website code gets spotted

Gaming

PUBG: New State game could launch in India as a hindi website code gets spotted
PUBG is an example of violent game: Prakash Javadekar

Gaming

PUBG is an example of violent game: Prakash Javadekar
PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass revealed

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass revealed
PUBG New State: Five simple points a PUBG Mobile fan should know

Features

PUBG New State: Five simple points a PUBG Mobile fan should know

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi K40 और Redmi K40 Pro भारत में Mi 11X और Mi 11X Pro के नाम से किए जा सकते हैं लॉन्च

...तो इस वजह से बदला Amazon App का लोगो (Logo)

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 लैपटॉप भारत में लॉन्च, एक बार चार्ज करने पर चलेगी 18 घंटे

BSNL के इस रिचार्ज प्लान में अब मिलेगी ज्यादा वैलिडिटी

WhatsApp यूजर्स को बड़ी स्क्रीन पर मिलेगा कॉलिंग का मजा, जानिए कैसे काम करेगा नया फीचर

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000
Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level

Features

Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level
Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more
How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

Features

How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

News

Xiaomi confirms Redmi TVs are coming to India soon
News
Xiaomi confirms Redmi TVs are coming to India soon
New leak seemingly confirms the presence of three OnePlus 9 phones

News

New leak seemingly confirms the presence of three OnePlus 9 phones
JBL refreshes its Go, Clip and Boombox speaker series in India: Know details

News

JBL refreshes its Go, Clip and Boombox speaker series in India: Know details
Asus VivoBook review: A decent daily driver under Rs 70,000

Reviews

Asus VivoBook review: A decent daily driver under Rs 70,000
Nintendo plans to launch a larger Switch with an OLED display: Report

Gaming

Nintendo plans to launch a larger Switch with an OLED display: Report

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers