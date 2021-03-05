Some reports suggest PUBG Mobile India will head to the country soon while others deny these claims. A new report coming all the way from publisher Krafton re-affirms that the battle royale game will soon re-launch in the country. This comes as a sigh of relief for the gaming community. We must mention that the government hasn’t specifically confirmed the re-launch of the PUBG Mobile re-launch in India. According to a report from Sportskeeda, Krafton is in talks with the government officials to bring back the battle royale game. Also Read - PUBG: New State game could launch in India as hindi website code gets spotted

Krafton is said to be trying hard to bring the banned PUBG Mobile mobile game to India. The report notes that the publisher has no plans to release the new PUBG: New State game in the country as suggested by several reports in the last few weeks. Krafton has decided to not open pre-registrations for PUBG: New State in the country. The focus is on the re-launch of the PUBG Mobile India game. Also Read - PUBG is an example of violent, explicit and addictive game: Union minister Prakash Javadekar

Is PUBG Mobile India coming to India?

According to the report, a Krafton representative said, “With Krafton doing everything it can to prepare for the launch of a new PUBG app specifically developed and serviced for India, it has decided not to include pre-registration for PUBG: New State in India”. This suggests that the company is currently focus on bringing the PUBG Mobile India game to the country. Krafton is said to be in talks with the government and trying hard to pursue the officials. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass unveiled: How to get, rewards, and more

“We are awaiting for Indian government’s consideration and decision on our next plan with PUBG in the region,” the report quoted a Krafton communications representative.

The same report quoted Sean Hyunil Sohn, Head of Corporate Development at Krafton, who said, “I cannot tell the timing or anything because we don’t know yet. But what I can tell you is, we care about the Indian market greatly and also that’s how I get to know you and get to know friends in the Indian gaming industry now. So definitely, we will work hard to make it happen.”

PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in the month of September last year alongside several other Chinese applications. Since the ban, PUBG has been working towards meeting all concerns raised by the government and re-release the mobile game in the country.

In December last year, PUBG Corporation announced the coming of PUBG Mobile India, a customised version of the original battle royale game. The Indian version of the game will be served within the country and aspects such as security and privacy will be the key focus areas, the company had confirmed at the announcement.