Battlegrounds Mobile India APK download link to be available on website, June release likely: Report

PUBG Mobile India version aka Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to release in June itself. The release date hasn't been official confirmed by Krafton yet, but rumours and leaks suggest June 18 as the launch date for Android users. The game is said to first launch for Android users followed by iOS. The iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India is in the works and should be released after the Android version is available for everyone.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations

Ahead of the official launch of the game, Battlegrounds Mobile India has taken to its Facebook page to thank for all the love so far. In the same post, Battlegrounds Mobile India also urges users to pre-register for the game. The Battlegrounds Mobile India is available for pre-registration on Google Play store as well as on www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

Earlier this month, Battlegrounds Mobile India officially announced that the game has received 20 million pre-registrations on Google Play store so far, which is a big number. The popularity of the upcoming battle royale game definitely due to the wide popularity of PUBG Mobile, which is currently unavailable in the country.

To recall, PUBG Mobile game was banned in India by the government last year in September after several security and privacy concerns were raised by the Indian government. Besides PUBG Mobile, the government also banned hundreds of other Chinese apps in the country.

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK download link

In other news, a report coming from Sportskeeda suggests that the APK download link for Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available on its official website as well. The game will also be available for download on Google Play store at the release. Eventually, the PUBG Mobile’s India version will be available for iOS users in the country as well.

We will keep you posted as and when the Battlegrounds Mobile India release in the country. Stay tuned to BGR India for more updates.