This week was big for PUBG lovers out there. The PUBG Mobile game developer Krafton announced the coming of Battlegrounds Mobile India (previously PUBG Mobile India).

Krafton has also confirmed the pre-registration details for the game on Android. There are no details on pre-registration on iOS as of yet, however, we do expect the company to release more details about the game in the coming weeks.

Today, let's take a quick look at what all Krafton has confirmed about Battlegrounds Mobile India so far.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: 5 confirmed details

-Krafton has confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India is coming to India very soon. The release date hasn’t been revealed yet. The official teaser video has also been released on YouTube and social media platforms. This means, there is no PUBG Mobile India coming up as teased by the company previously. The game, Krafton has confirmed, is developed especially for the Indian gamers out there.

-The pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India will begin on Google Play store on May 18 for Android users. There are no details on when the pre-registration for iPhone users will begin. It is likely that the game will be release for Android first followed by iOS in the days to come. Krafton also highlighted “there will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only.”

-Krafton has announced that privacy and data security will be the top priority for the company. The game developer confirmed that it will work with partners to ensure data protection and security, at each stage. “This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here,” Krafton stated in an official release.

-The company has announced some restrictions for players under the age of 18 years. It has been said that under 18 years players will need have to get consent from parents to play the game. As per the policy, players under 18 years of age will have to provide mobile number of their parent to confirm that they are eligible to play the game.

-Krafton has announced to collaborate with partners to build an esports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly. The company said it will start with a series of India specific in-game events at launch, to be announced later.