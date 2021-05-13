PUBG Mobile India is not coming to India, yes you heard that right. Instead, Krafton has reintroduced the battle royale game as Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country and gaming enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the game. The coming of the Battlegrounds Mobile India game was announced last week and alongside Krafton revealed plenty of other information about the game. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Game to feature Sanhok Map, launch tipped for June

Beware of fake Battlegrounds Mobile India APK link

While we already know several features and guidelines and pre-registration details about the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India game, what we don't know is the release date or timeline. Several rumours and leaks suggest, the game could release on June 10, this prediction comes after the release of the latest teaser. We suggest you take such reports with a pinch of salt.

While all of us wait for the game developer to announce the official launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India, hackers are taking full advantage and doing what is expected of them. Hackers have created a fake APK link for Battlegrounds Mobile India that is doing the rounds on the internet.

As per new media reports, hackers are circulating fake Battlegrounds Mobile India APK download links for Android devices. If you download such APK files on your device, be assured that it will affect your device or hackers will steal your personal data and later misuse them for financial gains.

It should be noted, Krafton is yet to announce the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India and any website that claims to offer a download link to the APK file for the game is fake.

Downloading such unconfirmed APK files could be malicious containing spyware and ransomware. Such files can often end up compromising your personal details stored on your device. So, beware!

Krafton has confirmed that the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India game will be up for pre-registration before the official release. Similar to other games, the Battlegrounds Mobile India game could be available on the Google Play store and also Apple App store once it is officially released in the country.