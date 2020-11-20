comscore PUBG Mobile India APK link briefly appears on official website | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile India APK download link briefly appears for some users: Report
News

PUBG Mobile India APK download link briefly appears for some users: Report

Gaming

Several PUBG Mobile fans have reported that the APK file of the PUBG Mobile India game was available on the official website of the game for some time.

PUBG mobile india

PUBG Mobile India launch is seemingly around the corner as the APK link to download the game briefly appeared for some users in the country. Several PUBG Mobile fans have reported that the APK file of the PUBG Mobile India game was available on the official website for just some time. The website showed two buttons, one led to a Google Play Store listing of the game while the second was an APK link to download the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India will be popular than FAU-G, pre-registrations show

This was available for some time and visible to a few only. For several other PUBG fans the first Google Play Store button opened to PUBG Mobile India coming soon page, while the second button opened to the Facebook page of the upcoming game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India could have a smaller file size: You can now download only what you play

Since the ban of PUBG Mobile, the government of India has blocked the official website of PUBG Mobile as well. The battle royale game was banned in the month of September this year alongside several other Chinese apps. The government said the banned Chinese apps were a threat to national security. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India FAQ: All important questions, answered

To return to India, PUBG Corporation should first address all concerns raised by the government of India. Recently, PUBG Mobile’s parent corporation KRAFTON signed a deal with Microsoft Azure to have it host PUBG games. This somewhere means that PUBG Corp is working towards reducing Chinese connection for which the game was banned by the Indian government. At the time of the official announcement of PUBG Mobile India, the company said that the privacy and security of Indian players are its topmost priority.

The PUBG Mobile India game is tailored keeping in mind the requirements of the Indian players and the government’s concerns. The game will have similarities with the global version of PUBG Mobile but there will be few tweaks as well. The company has further iterated that they plan to invest in the countries gaming community and also hire 100 employees to set up operations in India for all local communications.

PUBG Corp is yet to reveal the official release date of the PUBG Mobile India but considering the innumerable teasers, we believe the game should relaunch soon, probably in the months to come. Meanwhile, nCore Games is set to launch its much anticipated FAU-G action game in India later this month.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 20, 2020 6:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 20, 2020 6:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon
Gaming
Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon
Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver

News

Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver

Poco M3 textured design revealed in leaked images ahead of launch

News

Poco M3 textured design revealed in leaked images ahead of launch

Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series

News

Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series

Netflix to be free for everyone in India for two days, get details

News

Netflix to be free for everyone in India for two days, get details

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Free Netflix for everyone in India from Dec 5 - 6: Details here

Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon

Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver

Poco M3 textured design revealed in leaked images ahead of launch

Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile India APK link briefly appears on official website

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India APK link briefly appears on official website
PUBG Mobile India could be popular than FAU-G action game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India could be popular than FAU-G action game
PUBG Mobile India could have a smaller file size

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India could have a smaller file size
PUBG Mobile India FAQ: We answer all important questions

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India FAQ: We answer all important questions
PUBG Mobile India to retain your old game saves, purchases

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India to retain your old game saves, purchases

हिंदी समाचार

Poco M3 की लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुआ डिजाइन और कलर, जानिए क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Redmi Note 7 सीरीज को मिल रहा MIUI 12 का अपडेट, जुड़ेंगे नए फीचर्स

ZTE ने पेश किया अपना अगला मिड बजट 5G स्मार्टफोन, 30 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

लॉन्च से पहले Nokia 2.4 का कैमरा फीचर हुआ टीज, नाइट मोड को करेगा सपोर्ट

Xiaomi Mi 11 सीरीज में मिल सकते हैं ये दमदार फीचर, जानिए कब तक होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Hands On

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting
How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android
Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about
Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

News

Free Netflix for everyone in India from Dec 5 - 6: Details here
News
Free Netflix for everyone in India from Dec 5 - 6: Details here
Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon

Gaming

Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon
Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver

News

Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver
Poco M3 textured design revealed in leaked images ahead of launch

News

Poco M3 textured design revealed in leaked images ahead of launch
Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series

News

Apple iOS 14.2.1 update released for iPhone 12 series

new arrivals in india

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers