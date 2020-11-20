PUBG Mobile India APK link briefly appears on official website

PUBG Mobile India launch is seemingly around the corner as the APK link to download the game briefly appeared for some users in the country. Several PUBG Mobile fans have reported that the APK file of the PUBG Mobile India game was available on the official website for just some time. The website showed two buttons, one led to a Google Play Store listing of the game while the second was an APK link to download the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India will be popular than FAU-G, pre-registrations show

This was available for some time and visible to a few only. For several other PUBG fans the first Google Play Store button opened to PUBG Mobile India coming soon page, while the second button opened to the Facebook page of the upcoming game.

Since the ban of PUBG Mobile, the government of India has blocked the official website of PUBG Mobile as well. The battle royale game was banned in the month of September this year alongside several other Chinese apps. The government said the banned Chinese apps were a threat to national security.

To return to India, PUBG Corporation should first address all concerns raised by the government of India. Recently, PUBG Mobile’s parent corporation KRAFTON signed a deal with Microsoft Azure to have it host PUBG games. This somewhere means that PUBG Corp is working towards reducing Chinese connection for which the game was banned by the Indian government. At the time of the official announcement of PUBG Mobile India, the company said that the privacy and security of Indian players are its topmost priority.

The PUBG Mobile India game is tailored keeping in mind the requirements of the Indian players and the government’s concerns. The game will have similarities with the global version of PUBG Mobile but there will be few tweaks as well. The company has further iterated that they plan to invest in the countries gaming community and also hire 100 employees to set up operations in India for all local communications.

PUBG Corp is yet to reveal the official release date of the PUBG Mobile India but considering the innumerable teasers, we believe the game should relaunch soon, probably in the months to come. Meanwhile, nCore Games is set to launch its much anticipated FAU-G action game in India later this month.