PUBG Mobile game was banned in India last year in September alongside hundreds of other Chinese applications under the Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Rumours related to the release of the Indian iteration of the game dubbed PUBG Mobile India have been circulating on the internet for a long time now. A new report now hints at the imminent launch of the popular battle royale game. Also Read - Oppo A54 budget smartphone launched in India: Price, features, specs

As per a report, Dynamo, one of India’s biggest gaming content creators, in a cryptic post suggested details related to the PUBG Mobile India’s release. To recall, Dynamo was previously featured in PUBG Mobile India’s trailer. Also Read - How to enable Google Chrome's new Memories feature

In a cryptic post, the content creator stated that the trailer of PUBG Mobile India version will be “released on a double-digit date of a given month”. Dynamo further stated that the mobile game will release on a single-digit date. The exact release date of the battle royale date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Samsung Days Sale ends today, grab these offers before its gone

Notably, Krafton is yet to reveal official details related to the release of the game so we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.

If you recollect, earlier this year, a popular PUBG Mobile India content creator GodNixon aka Luv Sharma had also shared an update related to the game’s return.

He stated, “According to sources, the government has given the green signal for the comeback of PUBG Mobile. However, the exact release date nor the month haven’t been finalized, but the game will indeed be returning. Some of the popular content creators, including Ghatak, had posted stories, dropping hints regarding the return.”

Other reports suggest that Krafton is in talks with the Indian government to release the mobile game soon. Before bringing back the game for the Indian gaming enthusiasts, the company will first need to meet the government’s concerns. PUBG Mobile is currently operational in India and is also unavailable for download.