comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile India ban: Bombay High Court asks Center to take action on the matter
News

PUBG Mobile India ban: Bombay High Court asks Center to take action on the matter

Gaming

PUBG was previously banned in the Indian state of Gujarat by the police of the state after parents expressed concerns with it. And now after the Bombay High Court's direction to the Union government, it could be banned all over the country.

  • Published: April 16, 2019 3:47 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M20 1 PUBG Mobile

PUBG has been fighting bans in multiple countries now with Nepal banning it, and UAE and Iraq looking to do the same. Parents and others in India have asked for a ban on the game as well to which the authorities in the state of Gujarat acted upon. A ban was imposed on the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile in India after claims of negative effects on underage persons, which has since been taken off. Now the Bombay High Court has tasked the Union government to look into the matter and take necessary action.

According to reports by the PTI, the Bombay High Court has directed the union government to do an assessment of the contents of PUBG, and take a decision based on its findings. The government is even deputed to ban the game if needed. This action was spurred by the incident of the 11-year-old boy from Mumbai who moved court, seeking a ban of the game with a PIL.

PUBG: List of places where the popular Battle Royale game is banned

Also Read

PUBG: List of places where the popular Battle Royale game is banned

PUBG is under the scanner at the Iraqi Parliament as well, where a draft law was submitted stating that PUBG is having a corrupting influence on the minds people. The parliamentary committee submitted the draft on Saturday asking for a ban of the game. Sameaa Gullab who is the head of the committee said at a press conference in Baghdad later, “The committee is concerned about the obsession over these electronic games that ignite violence among children and youth. Its influence has spread rapidly among Iraq’s society.”

The game has been banned in Nepal by it’s federal investigation agency, and the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has ordered ISPs, mobile providers and network service providers to block PUBGThere were clear cut reason given for this move, but a statement much like the one we have seen in India was provided by the NTA’s deputy director who told Reuters that parents were worried their their children were being distracted from their studies and day to day lives.

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 goes live with 'Blackest Night' mode, ghouls and toxic gas

Also Read

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 goes live with 'Blackest Night' mode, ghouls and toxic gas

In India it was banned by the Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal on March 6 who released a notification that read, “It has come to our notice from various media that PUBG game, MOMO challenge is leading to a violent attitude among youth. The game is also having an impact on studies as well as behavior, conduct and language of children and youth… Keeping in mind public safety security and to maintain law and order, I hereby impose a ban on playing PUBG game.”

Recently Khaleej Times of the UAE reported that parents are demanding a ban on the game citing reasons that it makes students aggressive and is in general a ‘bad influence on youth’. The report quotes a parent saying, “PUBG should surely be banned as it has a negative effect on the children’s mind. It makes them very aggressive. Kids have taken this game so seriously that nothing else seems to matter to them — not even studying. They care only about winning in this game.” The parent added, “With the recent New Zealand mosque attack, it didn’t surprise me when I read the response of the attacker and how games like Spyro Dragon and Fortnite trained him to be a killer.” There are time limiting sanctions on PUBG in its home country of China as well.

WATCH: Android Q First Look

But, to lay to rest any concerns that parents might have, studies have found that video games don’t have any effect on people’s tendencies towards violence. There have been numerous studies that have come to this conclusion, and the most recent one took place in the Oxford University where the researchers claimed that their findings were opposed to the popular belief.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2019 3:47 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Saregama Carvaan Go launched in India
News
Saregama Carvaan Go launched in India
PUBG Mobile India ban: Bombay High Court asks Center to take action on the matter

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India ban: Bombay High Court asks Center to take action on the matter

Honor 8 Pro Android Pie update rolling out

News

Honor 8 Pro Android Pie update rolling out

Government of India asks Apple and Google to take down TikTok app: Report

News

Government of India asks Apple and Google to take down TikTok app: Report

Apple shipped more than half of all premium smartphones in 2018

News

Apple shipped more than half of all premium smartphones in 2018

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Go launched in India

Honor 8 Pro Android Pie update rolling out

Government of India asks Apple and Google to take down TikTok app: Report

Apple shipped more than half of all premium smartphones in 2018

PhonePe crosses 2 billion transaction milestone, claims 50 million monthly active users

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile India ban: Bombay High Court asks Center to take action on the matter

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India ban: Bombay High Court asks Center to take action on the matter
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 goes live

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 goes live
Iraq may be the next country to ban PUBG

Gaming

Iraq may be the next country to ban PUBG
PUBG: List of places where the popular Battle Royale game is banned

Gaming

PUBG: List of places where the popular Battle Royale game is banned
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक मैसेंजर में आया नया फीचर, अब आंखे नहीं होंगी खराब

Vodafone ने पेश किया महज 16 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान, मिल रहे हैं ये बेनिफिट्स

Oneplus 7 का ऑफिशियल केस रेंडर हुआ लीक, दिखाई दिया पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा और ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप

Airtel यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, मिल रहा है एक साल का फ्री Norton मोबाइल सिक्योरिटी सब्सक्रिप्शन

Apple Watch Series 4 ने 80 साल की महिला की ऐसे बचाई जान

News

Saregama Carvaan Go launched in India
News
Saregama Carvaan Go launched in India
Honor 8 Pro Android Pie update rolling out

News

Honor 8 Pro Android Pie update rolling out
Government of India asks Apple and Google to take down TikTok app: Report

News

Government of India asks Apple and Google to take down TikTok app: Report
Apple shipped more than half of all premium smartphones in 2018

News

Apple shipped more than half of all premium smartphones in 2018
PhonePe crosses 2 billion transaction milestone, claims 50 million monthly active users

News

PhonePe crosses 2 billion transaction milestone, claims 50 million monthly active users