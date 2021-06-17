Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to release in India soon. In fact, if we go by rumours and leaks, the upcoming PUBG Mobile’s Indian version could release on June 18, i,e, tomorrow. However, the game developer Krafton has not revealed any specific launch date yet. Ahead of the official release, several ministers have urged PM Modi to ban the game right away as it is developed by PUBG Mobile creator. PUBG Mobile is banned in India since last September. Also Read - Spotify Greenroom Clubhouse-like live audio room is here: How to download and get started?

In the last few weeks, several ministers across the country have requested PM Narendra Modi to take a look at the game, it’s privacy and security policies and more. This is because the game is developed by PUBG Mobile creator Krafton. Last September, following the Indo-China face off at Galwan Valley, India banned several Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile. Also Read - OnePlus, Oppo integrates: What this partnership means for users?

Battlegrounds Mobile India ban details

IT Ministry has responded on banning Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country ahead of release. A twitter user who goes by the name Dr Gaurav Tyagi filed a RTI to know the details, to understand whether the Battlegrounds Mobile India game can be banned in India or not. Also Read - Top 5 multiplayer games to download and play on PC

In the response to the RTI, the IT Ministry said that a game can’t be banned before the official release. However, the response added that the game could face a ban under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 – just like PUBG Mobile – once it release in the country officially.

The IT Ministry stated in the response to the filed RTI, “Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has no role in granting any permission for entry of PUBG or any company/Mobile app in India.”

The response clearly means that Krafton will be successfully able to launch the PUBG Mobile Indian version aka Battlegrounds Mobile India but the risk of ban remains. So, the best for Krafton will be to release the upcoming mobile game only after meeting all the concerns raised by the Indian government.