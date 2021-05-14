Krafton earlier on Friday announced the pre-registration date for PUBG Mobile global’s Indian version aka Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game developer confirmed May 18 to be the start of the pre-registration for the Battlegrounds Mobile India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile's Indian version Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration begins from May 18

On May 18, 2021, pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India will begin on Google Play store. For now, Krafton has announced the pre-registration date for Android only. There is no information on when the game will be up for registration on Apple App store.

So, how can you pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India? Let's take a look.

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India (aka PUBG Mobile India)

-On May 18, the time hasn’t been revealed by the company yet, Krafton will list the game on Google Play Store.

-You will need to search for the game either with the name Battlegrounds Mobile India or by the name of the developer Krafton.

-Once the app page for Battlegrounds Mobile India appears, you will be able to see the Pre-register option there.

-Click on it to pre-register the game.

Krafton has also confirmed that “there will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only.” So, once you pre-register for the game, the rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch.

When will Battlegrounds Mobile India launch?

Krafton hasn’t revealed the launch date for the Battlegrounds Mobile India yet. However, rumours and leaks suggest that the game will release in June, to be specific on June 10. We would suggest you don’t go by the rumoured release date and wait for Krafton to announce the official launch date. The game developer is expected to reveal more details related to the release of the Battlegrounds Mobile India in the days to come.

What happens if you pre-register for Battleground Mobile India?

Well, if you pre-register for the game, Google Play store will notify when the game will available for access. This will also help Krafton understand the interest around the game.