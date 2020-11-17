comscore PUBG Mobile India comeback teaser released on social media | BGR India
PUBG Mobile India comeback teaser released on Instagram, Facebook

PUBG Mobile has once again teased its comeback plans for India with brand new teasers on its social media accounts.

The news of PUBG Mobile making it back to India has got all of its loyal players excited. The game is said to be released once again in India after publisher Krafton’s ties with new partners to meet the local laws. The game will be called PUBG Mobile India and will come with a couple of changes to suit the Indian sentiments. While we will have to wait for the game’s actual release to see, the publishers are teasing the game on social media. Also Read - PUBG MOBILE India में यूजर्स को मिल सकता है यह खास फीचर, होगा फायदा ही फायदा

The official channel of PUBG Mobile India is sharing teaser videos of the game, talking about the game’s return to the country soon. The three teasers show a couple of fans of the game feeling sad about the game’s absence from their lives. The videos end with a message, stating that PUBG Mobile India is coming soon. The videos don’t mention any specific launch date yet. Also Read - PUBG Mobile return may delay as PUBG should address govt's concerns first

PUBG Mobile India coming soon

Last week, the official account of PUBG Mobile India announced that the game is making comeback to India. It will be called PUBG Mobile India and will adhere to the local government laws. The parent company Krafton has signed a deal with Microsoft to attain the Azure cloud services for storing player data. This will help PUBG Mobile comply with the requirements of the government regarding privacy. Also Read - PUBG MOBILE unban: Five key points about PUBG's India plans

 

Apart from the local data storage, the game will also be customized to suit Indian needs. That means players will see more localized content in the game, including localized in-game items to purchase. The content will be in-line with India. Additionally, some of the violent effects will be toned down for players, such as the blood effect.

The company has also confirmed that it will float an Indian subsidiary to hire over 100 employees. The reason behind this is to boost the esports ecosystem in India as well as local game development. Additionally, players will get to interact with company to increase the presence. PUBG Corp. will invest almost 100 million dollars in India to aid the esports scene in the country.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India a couple of months ago after the India government decided to ban 118 apps of Chinese origin in the country, following the border dispute with China. PUBG Mobile’s main rival Fortnite is also currently banned on Android and iOS app stores for violating the norms.

  Published Date: November 17, 2020 8:06 PM IST

