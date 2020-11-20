PUBG Mobile India could be popular than FAU-G action game

PUBG Corporation is all set to relaunch PUBG Mobile in India as PUBG Mobile India. The release date of the battle royale game is yet to be revealed by the company. The game is believed to launch in the months to come. Meanwhile, the company revealed that PUBG Mobile India will come with a few tweaks when compared to the original PUBG Mobile game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India could have a smaller file size: You can now download only what you play

The game is said to come with features that will meet the requirements of the Indian players. A new report now suggests that gamers are excited for the relaunch of PUBG Mobile, so much that its pre-registrations have crossed FAU-G pre-registration. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India FAQ: All important questions, answered

nCore Games is gearing up to launch FAU-G, a made in India action game, later this month. The company confirmed via teaser that the first edition of FAU-G will be focused around the Galwan Valley episode. The game was announced just a few days after the PUBG Mobile ban in India and gained wide popularity. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India to retain all previous player stats, in-game purchases from global version

Mobile gaming and game sharing community, TapTap now suggests that PUBG Mobile India has received more pre-registrations when compared to FAU-G. This was first reported by News18. According to the report, PUBG Mobile India has received pre-registrations of around 200,000 while FAU-G was pre-registered by 60,000.

You must note that these pre-registration numbers are not official or have not been confirmed by either PUBG Mobile or FAU-G. Both games are under development and said to be released soon. No specific launch date for the games has been announced yet.

PUBG Mobile was one of the most popular battle royale games in the country and that we believe will push the upcoming PUBG Mobile India game a notch higher than any other similar games. While the company is preparing to relaunch the game in the country, the Indian government is yet to give an official go-ahead for the unban.

The government of India banned the battle royale game in September this year alongside hundreds of other Chinese applications. The government had said that these Chinese apps pose a threat to national security. To meet these concerns PUBG Corp has announced that the privacy and security of Indian players’ data will be the topmost concern for the company.