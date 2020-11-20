comscore PUBG Mobile India could be popular than FAU-G action game | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • PUBG Mobile India will be popular than FAU-G, pre-registrations show
News

PUBG Mobile India will be popular than FAU-G, pre-registrations show

News

Mobile gaming and game sharing community, TapTap now suggests that PUBG Mobile India has received more pre-registrations when compared to FAU-G.

PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Corporation is all set to relaunch PUBG Mobile in India as PUBG Mobile India. The release date of the battle royale game is yet to be revealed by the company. The game is believed to launch in the months to come. Meanwhile, the company revealed that PUBG Mobile India will come with a few tweaks when compared to the original PUBG Mobile game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India could have a smaller file size: You can now download only what you play

The game is said to come with features that will meet the requirements of the Indian players. A new report now suggests that gamers are excited for the relaunch of PUBG Mobile, so much that its pre-registrations have crossed FAU-G pre-registration. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India FAQ: All important questions, answered

nCore Games is gearing up to launch FAU-G, a made in India action game, later this month. The company confirmed via teaser that the first edition of FAU-G will be focused around the Galwan Valley episode. The game was announced just a few days after the PUBG Mobile ban in India and gained wide popularity. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India to retain all previous player stats, in-game purchases from global version

Mobile gaming and game sharing community, TapTap now suggests that PUBG Mobile India has received more pre-registrations when compared to FAU-G. This was first reported by News18. According to the report, PUBG Mobile India has received pre-registrations of around 200,000 while FAU-G was pre-registered by 60,000.

You must note that these pre-registration numbers are not official or have not been confirmed by either PUBG Mobile or FAU-G. Both games are under development and said to be released soon. No specific launch date for the games has been announced yet.

PUBG Mobile was one of the most popular battle royale games in the country and that we believe will push the upcoming PUBG Mobile India game a notch higher than any other similar games. While the company is preparing to relaunch the game in the country, the Indian government is yet to give an official go-ahead for the unban.

The government of India banned the battle royale game in September this year alongside hundreds of other Chinese applications. The government had said that these Chinese apps pose a threat to national security. To meet these concerns PUBG Corp has announced that the privacy and security of Indian players’ data will be the topmost concern for the company.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 20, 2020 9:07 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 20, 2020 9:16 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Amazon Fire TV gets Hindi support for Alexa
Entertainment
Amazon Fire TV gets Hindi support for Alexa
Xiaomi claims it sold 13 million devices during festive season

News

Xiaomi claims it sold 13 million devices during festive season

Gionee M12 with 48MP camera, 5100mAh battery launched in Nigeria

News

Gionee M12 with 48MP camera, 5100mAh battery launched in Nigeria

Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver

News

Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver

Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Esports tournament comes to India

Gaming

Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Esports tournament comes to India

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Xiaomi claims it sold 13 million devices during festive season

Gionee M12 with 48MP camera, 5100mAh battery launched in Nigeria

Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver

Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Esports tournament comes to India

WhatsApp to let you mute videos before sending, currently testing in beta

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile India could be popular than FAU-G action game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India could be popular than FAU-G action game
PUBG Mobile India could have a smaller file size

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India could have a smaller file size
PUBG Mobile India FAQ: We answer all important questions

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India FAQ: We answer all important questions
PUBG Mobile India to retain your old game saves, purchases

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India to retain your old game saves, purchases
PUBG Mobile India comeback teaser released on social media

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India comeback teaser released on social media

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 9 5G सीरीज 26 नवंबर को होगी लॉन्च, Xiaomi ने किया कंफर्म

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 750G चिपसेट और 8GB RAM के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Redmi Note 9T 5G स्मार्टफोन ने क्लियर किया SIRIM सर्टिफिकेशन, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Flipkart Quiz Answers 20 November 2020 :  आसान सवालों से जवाब देकर फ्लिपकार्ट पर जीतें शानदार इनाम

Skullcandy Crusher Evo वायरलेस हेडफोन्स हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेगी 40 घंटे की बैटरी बैक-अप

Latest Videos

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Hands On

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting
How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android
Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about
Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

News

Xiaomi claims it sold 13 million devices during festive season
News
Xiaomi claims it sold 13 million devices during festive season
Gionee M12 with 48MP camera, 5100mAh battery launched in Nigeria

News

Gionee M12 with 48MP camera, 5100mAh battery launched in Nigeria
Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver

News

Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver
Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Esports tournament comes to India

Gaming

Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Esports tournament comes to India
WhatsApp to let you mute videos before sending, currently testing in beta

News

WhatsApp to let you mute videos before sending, currently testing in beta

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers