PUBG Mobile India could reportedly release on this date

PUBG Corporation is gearing up to relaunch PUBG Mobile in India as PUBG Mobile India in the days to come. One of the most anticipated questions in the world of gaming today is: when will PUBG Mobile India relaunch in India? Well, the company is yet to reveal the official release date of the game. A new report suggests that the PUBG Mobile India game will launch in the first week of December.

This suggests that PUBG Mobile India could launch on any date between December 1 to December 6. As the company is yet to confirm the launch date of the game this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt. Meanwhile, the company has started teasing PUBG Mobile India and said that the privacy and security of the Indian players will be of the utmost priority.

Recently, PUBG's parent company KRAFTON signed a deal with Microsoft Azure to have it host PUBG games. This clearly means that PUBG Corporation is working towards reducing Chinese connection for which the game was banned by the Indian government. PUBG recently said that the privacy and security of Indian players are going to be the company's topmost priority hereafter.

The PUBG Mobile India will be released in India only after it addresses all concerns raised by the Indian government. Among the hundreds of Chinese apps banned in India PUBG Mobile is the first one to relaunch in the country.

The government of India recently banned 43 more Chinese apps in the country including the popular AliExpress, Lalamove, Snack Video, and more. Earlier, one of the most popular short video platforms TikTok was banned in the country. There are no words on when will TikTok be available in the country.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that one PUBG Mobile India is launched in India it will be first released for Android users followed by iOS users. The company is yet to confirm these details. We can expect PUBG to announce the release date of PUBG Mobile India in the next few days.