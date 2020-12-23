Amid rumours around PUBG Mobile’s return to India, parent company KRAFTON appoints a new country head. The company that owns PUBG Corporation has appointed Aneesh Aravind as the new country manager for India. This hints that the game might re-launch in India soon. This is still an assumption and the company hasn’t revealed any specific details about the comeback of the game in India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile beta 1.2 version rolling out: How to download the update

Reports reveal that Aravind has previously been a part of company’s such as Tencent and Zynga. He has more than 15 years of experience in the field and we assume that can help the game see the light of the day very soon. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India has no permission to start, clarifies Indian government

Last week, reports suggested that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has denied the relaunch of the PUBG Mobile in the country. The company previously revealed that to meet the guidelines issued by the government of India. It announced that the game will relaunch as PUBG Mobile India in the country once the game is cleared by the government. Some recent reports also revealed that PUBG Corp wants to meet the authorities but the government is not ready. Also Read - PUBG Mobile top grossing game of 2020: Sensor Tower

MediaNama recently filed an RTI to seek response from the government on the status of PUBG Mobile which noted, “MeitY does not grant permission for starting of any websites / mobile apps / service. Accordingly, MeitY has not granted permission to PUBG / PUBG mobile India.” “MeitY does not grant permission for starting of any websites / mobile apps / service. Accordingly, MeitY has not granted permission to PUBG / PUBG mobile India,” the ministry further added in response to the RTI filed by the publication.

PUBG Mobile relaunch status

PUBG Mobile was banned by the Indian government alongside several other Chinese apps earlier this year. The game was banned due to privacy and security concerns. PUBG Corp recently revealed that two of their utmost priorities for PUBG Mobile India will be security and privacy of users. The company further revealed that it has plans to conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to ensure security. The company also added that it will keep players’ data secure.

Commenting on the matter the company said in a statement, “To build and foster a healthy gameplay environment, in-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs. Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game.”