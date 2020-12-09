PUBG Mobile India release could take some more time. To recollect, the original game was banned in the country earlier this year, in September, alongside hundreds of other apps, amid the tension between India and China. Before Diwali, the company revealed that it is going to soon bring back the game to the country as PUBG Mobile India, a tailored version of the original game. The latest report from InsideSport now suggests that the directors are “clueless” about the re-launch timeline. Also Read - PUBG Mobile rival FAU-G could launch in India this month: Report

According to the report, a former Director, who was well-versed with the operations of PUBG Mobile India, said that the current Directors of PUBG Mobile India are clueless about the status of the game’s relaunch. “No one knows the real timelines for the Mobile version comeback in India, not even the Promoters or Directors. When the government bans something, resumption can only happen via their orders,” the report noted. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year, here's why

Past reports suggested that the company requested the government to schedule a meet but got no response in return. Meanwhile, the company is teasing the launch of the game on social media channels. Also Read - FAU-G breaks record, crosses 1 million pre-registrations on Play store in 3 days

PUBG Corporation has announced that the Indian version of the game will be slightly different compared to the global version. The company has also revealed that the privacy and security of users’ information will be the topmost priorities for the game.

Last month, the company updated the Google Play Store link of the PUBG Mobile India for a short period of time. Reports suggest that the game will be first released for Android users. There are no words on whether the game will be available for iPhone users or not.

As far as the launch timeline of PUBG Mobile India is concerned the game could take a few months to release. Some reports suggest that it could relaunch in the early months of 2021.

Once the game is released, the biggest challenge it will face will be from FAU-G, the made in India PUBG rival. FAU-G game is already up for pre-registration on the Google Play store and is expected to launch before the year ends.