PUBG Mobile India doesn't have permission to restart yet

When is PUBG Mobile India launching? That’s a question that nobody knows. Most of the news websites and rumors always point at a “coming soon” tag. However, you may have to wait longer if the recent comments from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology are anything to go by. According to a report, the Indian government hasn’t granted any permission to PUBG Mobile India to restart operations. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India could reportedly release on this date

The report comes courtesy of InsideSport, stating an exact statement from a source from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY). “Any banned entity can’t operate just by floating a new company. This even Tik Tok or anyone else can do. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India,” said the source. Also Read - No idea on PUBG Mobile India release date, says Microsoft Azure after bombarded with queries

PUBG Mobile India still needs permissions to come back

Last week, several reports floating across the web suggested that PUBG Corp has floated a new company to bring the game to Indian shores. The company is called PUBG India Pvt Ltd and has been registered out of Bengaluru. It is believed that this entity will be responsible for bringing the game back to India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India launch soon, could release for Android users first

The floating of a new company means that while the government has allowed the company to be floated, PUBG Corp will still need permission to bring back the banned game from MEITY. The new version of the game will change the way it stores player data in India. In fact, to meet the government regulations, PUBG Mobile India will join hands with Microsoft Azure to store all data locally.

A few months ago, the government banned a total of 118 apps of Chinese origin in a single batch, among which both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were present. Soon after, their publisher Tencent Games was relieved of its duty and PUBG Corp took it upon itself to distribute and manage the game.

Later, PUBG Mobile India got its own website, announcing its comeback to India. In a social media post, the team announced that the Indian version will get certain customizations such as fully clothed characters at the start of the game, and custom in-game items. The game is also said to being in a dedicated help section for Indian players.

PUBG Corp also said that the Indian version will have better features in place to ensure young players are not addicted to the game. PUBG Mobile India is also expected to weigh almost 600MB and let the players choose which parts of the game they want to install.