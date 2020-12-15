Popular mobile multiplayer game PUBG Mobile is gearing up for an India launch in a new avatar where the game has received updates in terms of characters, gameplay and even got a new name: PUBG Mobile India. Also Read - Just Cause: Mobile announced for Android, iPhones with multiplayer gameplay

Though the company has said it is not likely to launch the game before February next year, many PUBG fans have reportedly come across APK download links of the game available on multiple websites. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India latest update: Game’s welcome gift leaked online

Beware of fake APK files

It is important for you to know that many of these links are fake and might also have malware in them. Fake links can be dangerous for your devices as they may allow hackers to gain access to your smartphones and help them steal sensitive data. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India directors are clueless about the relaunch of the game

Several users have fallen prey to such malicious links in the past which have damaged their smartphones. Amid growing speculations that the game could be launched soon, many people have been trying to find download links to the game on third-party websites. The company has asked its fans to have patience.

What to expect from PUBG Mobile India?

PUBG Mobile was among the 118 Chinese apps that were banned in India citing security reasons. The India government said that these apps “are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”.

It was only last month that we got an update from PUBG Corporation that it had received permission to re-launch the game in India while at the same time adhering to the rules and regulations.

The company has also said that it is looking to better data security and ensure that the data of its users is safe and stored locally.

The India version of the battle royale game is expected to come with changes in the gameplay, clothes characters in the lobby at the beginning of the game and other alterations as per directions by the government.