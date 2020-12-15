comscore Beware of fake PUBG Mobile India download links | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile India launch: Beware of fake download links, some can be malware
News

PUBG Mobile India launch: Beware of fake download links, some can be malware

Gaming

Mobile gamers across the country need to be aware of fake PUBG Mobile India .apk download links on the internet as they may be malware.

  • Published: December 15, 2020 4:37 PM IST
pubg mobile india

Popular mobile multiplayer game PUBG Mobile is gearing up for an India launch in a new avatar where the game has received updates in terms of characters, gameplay and even got a new name: PUBG Mobile India. Also Read - Just Cause: Mobile announced for Android, iPhones with multiplayer gameplay

Though the company has said it is not likely to launch the game before February next year, many PUBG fans have reportedly come across APK download links of the game available on multiple websites. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India latest update: Game’s welcome gift leaked online

Beware of fake APK files

It is important for you to know that many of these links are fake and might also have malware in them. Fake links can be dangerous for your devices as they may allow hackers to gain access to your smartphones and help them steal sensitive data. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India directors are clueless about the relaunch of the game

Several users have fallen prey to such malicious links in the past which have damaged their smartphones. Amid growing speculations that the game could be launched soon, many people have been trying to find download links to the game on third-party websites. The company has asked its fans to have patience.

What to expect from PUBG Mobile India?

PUBG Mobile was among the 118 Chinese apps that were banned in India citing security reasons. The India government said that these apps “are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”.

It was only last month that we got an update from PUBG Corporation that it had received permission to re-launch the game in India while at the same time adhering to the rules and regulations.

The company has also said that it is looking to better data security and ensure that the data of its users is safe and stored locally.

The India version of the battle royale game is expected to come with changes in the gameplay, clothes characters in the lobby at the beginning of the game and other alterations as per directions by the government.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 15, 2020 4:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Google Home Max discontinued out of stock on Play Store
News
Google Home Max discontinued out of stock on Play Store
Nokia 5.4 launched: Check price, features, specs an more

Mobiles

Nokia 5.4 launched: Check price, features, specs an more

Xiaomi Mi 11 & Mi 11 Pro to be launched soon

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 & Mi 11 Pro to be launched soon

Redmi 9 Power India launch: Specs and expected price

News

Redmi 9 Power India launch: Specs and expected price

Apple Watch now monitors cardio fitness, alerts if levels drop

News

Apple Watch now monitors cardio fitness, alerts if levels drop

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Fake PUBG Mobile India download links could be malware

Google Home Max discontinued out of stock on Play Store

Nokia 5.4 launched: Check price, features, specs an more

Xiaomi Mi 11 & Mi 11 Pro to be launched soon

Nokia C11 Plus launched: Specs, price and other details

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Fake PUBG Mobile India download links could be malware

Gaming

Fake PUBG Mobile India download links could be malware
Just Cause: Mobile announced for Android, iOS in 2021

Gaming

Just Cause: Mobile announced for Android, iOS in 2021
PUBG Mobile India latest update: Welcome gift leaked online | BGR India

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India latest update: Welcome gift leaked online | BGR India
PUBG Mobile India directors are clueless about the relaunch of the game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India directors are clueless about the relaunch of the game
FAU-G expected to be launched this month

News

FAU-G expected to be launched this month

हिंदी समाचार

iOS 14.3 हुआ रोल आउट, जुड़े नए फीचर्स और जानें किस तरह करें iPhone को अपडेट

Vivo X60 होगा दुनिया का सबसे पतला 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानें फीचर्स

.. तो इस वजह से Google का सर्वर 45 मिनट तक रहा डाउन

Moto G9 Power की पहली सेल आज, कैशबैक ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें 6000mAh बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन

Vi Vodafone Idea ने 100 रुपये से कम में लॉन्च किए दो नए प्रीपेड प्लान्स, मिलेगी 28 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

News

Fake PUBG Mobile India download links could be malware
Gaming
Fake PUBG Mobile India download links could be malware
Google Home Max discontinued out of stock on Play Store

News

Google Home Max discontinued out of stock on Play Store
Nokia 5.4 launched: Check price, features, specs an more

Mobiles

Nokia 5.4 launched: Check price, features, specs an more
Xiaomi Mi 11 & Mi 11 Pro to be launched soon

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 & Mi 11 Pro to be launched soon
Nokia C11 Plus launched: Specs, price and other details

News

Nokia C11 Plus launched: Specs, price and other details

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers