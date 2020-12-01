PUBG Mobile India game may get delayed further

When will PUBG Mobile India re-launch? Well, going by the latest report we can say that it may take some more time for the battle royale game to be available in India. A report coming from the InsideSport website may disappoint gamers waiting for the Indian version to release. As per the report “the officials of newly formed PUBG entity in India has officially requested MEITY for a meeting.” But the ministry seems to be in no mood to meet the PUBG entity. Also Read - FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile India: 5 key differences between the games

The report stated that the "concerned executives of PUBG have been repeatedly requesting ministry for an opportunity of meeting" but the "request is yet to be granted by the MEITY." The report also stated that there could be no "change in that stance at this stage" for PUBG Mobile.

Sources close to the development have also revealed to the publication that "the proposed meeting will decide if permission to Relaunch can be granted to PUBG or not." They further added, "in the current circumstances it will not be easy for PUBG to relaunch themselves before Jan-Feb next year and that too will depend on the stance of the government."

Ministry sources have also told the publication that “any banned entity can’t operate just by floating new company. This even Tik Tok or anyone else can do. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India.” According to other reports PUBG Mobile has registered as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs last month but that doesn’t seem to be enough to bring back the game to India.

PUBG Mobile is working hard to re-launch PUBG Mobile India in the country. The Indian version of the game is said to be tailored as per the requirements of the players and it also addresses the concerns raised by the govenment. The company previously announced to bring a few changes to the game and will also take privacy and security of players’ information seriously.

PUBG’s parent company recently partner with Microsoft Azure to host the game on its servers. However, Microsoft said that they have no information about the relaunch of PUBG Mobile in India. The company said, “we don’t have any news to share at this time regarding PUBG Mobile India. Keep an eye on the official website for more information!”

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile’s made in India alternative FAU-G is gearing up to launch in the country. The game is up for pre-registration on Google Play Store, which hints that FAU-G could launch soon.