comscore PUBG Mobile India game may get delayed further | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile India game may not launch before Jan - Feb, hints report
News

PUBG Mobile India game may not launch before Jan - Feb, hints report

Gaming

When will PUBG Mobile India launch? Well, going by the latest report it may take some more time for the battle royale game to be available in India.

pubg mobile india

When will PUBG Mobile India re-launch? Well, going by the latest report we can say that it may take some more time for the battle royale game to be available in India. A report coming from the InsideSport website may disappoint gamers waiting for the Indian version to release. As per the report “the officials of newly formed PUBG entity in India has officially requested MEITY for a meeting.” But the ministry seems to be in no mood to meet the PUBG entity. Also Read - FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile India: 5 key differences between the games

The report stated that the “concerned executives of PUBG have been repeatedly requesting ministry for an opportunity of meeting” but the “request is yet to be granted by the MEITY.” The report also stated that there could be no “change in that stance at this stage” for PUBG Mobile. Also Read - FAU-G pre-registration is now up on Google Play, screenshot reveals weapon and skin

Sources close to the development have also revealed to the publication that “the proposed meeting will decide if permission to Relaunch can be granted to PUBG or not.” They further added, “in the current circumstances it will not be easy for PUBG to relaunch themselves before Jan-Feb next year and that too will depend on the stance of the government.” Also Read - PUBG Mobile India launch soon: 5 recent developments

Ministry sources have also told the publication that “any banned entity can’t operate just by floating new company. This even Tik Tok or anyone else can do. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India.” According to other reports PUBG Mobile has registered as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs last month but that doesn’t seem to be enough to bring back the game to India.

PUBG Mobile is working hard to re-launch PUBG Mobile India in the country. The Indian version of the game is said to be tailored as per the requirements of the players and it also addresses the concerns raised by the govenment. The company previously announced to bring a few changes to the game and will also take privacy and security of players’ information seriously.

PUBG’s parent company recently partner with Microsoft Azure to host the game on its servers. However, Microsoft said that they have no information about the relaunch of PUBG Mobile in India.  The company said, “we don’t have any news to share at this time regarding PUBG Mobile India. Keep an eye on the official website for more information!”

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile’s made in India alternative FAU-G is gearing up to launch in the country. The game is up for pre-registration on Google Play Store, which hints that FAU-G could launch soon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 1, 2020 8:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile India game may get delayed further
Gaming
PUBG Mobile India game may get delayed further
Instagram 'Live Rooms' now allows 3 more users in India

News

Instagram 'Live Rooms' now allows 3 more users in India

Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini smartwatches launched

News

Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini smartwatches launched

Samsung could discontinue flagship Galaxy Note series

News

Samsung could discontinue flagship Galaxy Note series

FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile India: 5 key differences between the games

Gaming

FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile India: 5 key differences between the games

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Realme announced a smartphone with Snapdragon 888 chipset

Instagram 'Live Rooms' now allows 3 more users in India

Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini smartwatches launched

Apple hires venture capitalist Josh Elman to ramp up App Store

Samsung could discontinue flagship Galaxy Note series

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile India game may get delayed further

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India game may get delayed further
FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile India: 5 key differences between the games

Gaming

FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile India: 5 key differences between the games
FAU-G registration is up on Google Play, screenshot revealed

Gaming

FAU-G registration is up on Google Play, screenshot revealed
PUBG Mobile India launch soon: 5 recent developments

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India launch soon: 5 recent developments
PUBG Mobile India doesn't have permission to restart yet

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India doesn't have permission to restart yet

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 5.4 की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलियन साइट पर हुई रिवील, जानें फीचर्स

Vivo V20 Pro 5G की लॉन्च से पहले कीमत आई सामने, प्री-बुकिंग के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

FAU-G का Google Play पर प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ शुरू, स्क्रीनशॉट में स्कीन्स और वीपन्स हुए रिवील

Realme ने नए ओवल शेप कैमरा डिजाइन कराया पेटेंट: रिपोर्ट

48MP क्वाड कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी वाले Micromax In Note 1 की सेल आज, ये यूजर्स 5000 रुपये सस्ता खरीद सकते हैं फोन

Latest Videos

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games
How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Features

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature
Apple iPhone 12 review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review
Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Hands On

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

News

Realme announced a smartphone with Snapdragon 888 chipset
News
Realme announced a smartphone with Snapdragon 888 chipset
Instagram 'Live Rooms' now allows 3 more users in India

News

Instagram 'Live Rooms' now allows 3 more users in India
Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini smartwatches launched

News

Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini smartwatches launched
Apple hires venture capitalist Josh Elman to ramp up App Store

News

Apple hires venture capitalist Josh Elman to ramp up App Store
Samsung could discontinue flagship Galaxy Note series

News

Samsung could discontinue flagship Galaxy Note series

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers