PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September last year alongside hundreds of other Chinese applications such as TikTok, Camscanner, among others under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act. A few months later, in November PUBG Corporation announced to bring back the game but in a new version called the PUBG Mobile India. Back then, the company teased that the new Indian version of the game will release soon and be aimed at offering security and privacy to users.

Rumours have suggested for the last few months that the game will re-release in India soon but the question is when? What is the latest update on the relaunch of PUBG Mobile in India? We answer most of the frequently asked questions related to the battle royale game here. Take a look.

When will PUBG Mobile launch in India

Well, there are no official words on this yet. Maybe the battle royale game will never launch in India or maybe PUBG Corporation will work with the Indian government to bring the game back to the country soon. We have our doubts about this until the company clears them. The company seems hopeful though, but the government is clearly not. So, take every piece of information claiming the launch of the game with a pinch of salt. The game is currently banned in the country, which means you can't download or play the game in any case.

What’s happening between PUBG Mobile and the government

Last month, PUBG Mobile reportedly requested the Indian government to hold a meeting to discuss the re-launch of PUBG Mobile in India but the company didn’t get any good response. So, we suggest you wait for the company and the government to release official details about the launch of the game before trusting rumours circulating the web. Be assured, for now, there are no official words from the government or PUBG Corporation on the relaunch of the game in India.

Recently, the government of India reportedly put a permanent ban on a few of the Chinese apps, which means they will never return to India. This list doesn’t include PUBG Mobile, which is still good news for the company.

How easy is it to re-launch banned PUBG Mobile in India

Well, it’s not as easy as it sounds to be. Re-launching a banned app in India is a big task. To bring back the game in India, PUBG Corporation will need to first meet all the requirements or concerns raised by the Indian government. One of the key reasons that the app was banned in India was user security and privacy at risk.

At the time of announcing the PUBG Mobile India, the company said that the new avatar’s top-most priority is: security of users. The company also said that PUBG Mobile India will be an optimised version of the main game and meet all concerns raised by the government of India. So, to bring the game back in the country, PUBG Corporation will first need to prove that the platform is safe for Indian players and data is being hosted in the country and not China.

What is the latest update from PUBG Corporation

The last update from the company was when it announced the coming of PUBG Mobile India. In fact, the official website also shows a teaser that states “PUBG Mobile India coming soon”. The company hasn’t revealed any further official information related to the launch of the game in India.