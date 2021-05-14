PUBG Mobile game developer Krafton announced the Indian version of the global game dubbed Battlegrounds Mobile India last week. A new teaser has been released which confirms the pre-registration date for the Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game developer also hints that the upcoming battle royale game will be available for Android users first. Also Read - How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile global's India version

The pre-registrations for the Battlegrounds Mobile India game will begin on May 18, which is next week, Krafton has confirmed. Gaming enthusiasts will be able to pre-register for the game via Google Play store. This means, the game will be initially release for Android users only. Krafton hasn’t revealed any details related to the pre-registration for the game on Apple App store. We expect that initially, the game will be released on Google Play Store, later followed by Apple App Store. Also Read - PUBG Mobile global: What happens now if you install it in India via VPN and open it?

Besides confirming the pre-registration date, Krafton highlighted “there will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only.”

How to pre-register Battleground Mobile India

To pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India interested gamers will need to visit the Google Play Store and click on the “Pre-Register” button there. Soon after, the promised rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch.

Meanwhile, several fake Battleground Mobile India APK links are circulating on the internet, beware and don’t click on them. Read more details here.

Krafton hasn’t revealed Battleground Mobile India release date yet. Rumours, however, suggest that the India version of PUBG Mobile will release in June, to be more specific on June 10.

In the latest release, Krafton further stated that the brand game will “launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. We request players to stay tuned, stay masked and stay safe, for additional details on the pre-registration rewards.”