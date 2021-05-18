comscore PUBG Mobile India latest Update: Battlegrounds Mobile India to get Royale Pass, Skins features and more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India to come with like PUBG Mobile features: Royale Pass, Skins and more
News

Battlegrounds Mobile India to come with like PUBG Mobile features: Royale Pass, Skins and more

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India is soon to launch in India as the renamed PUBG Mobile battle royale game with the pre-registrations starting from May 18.

battlegrounds mobile game

Krafton recently announced some good news for PUBG lovers with the introduction of Battlegrounds Mobile, which will launch soon in India as the battle royale game’s rebranded version. While we still lack an official launch date, we do have a timeline for its pre-registrations, along with a bunch of details that tell us about how the game will be like. The most recent leak tries to tell us more about it. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations to start tomorrow: 5 things you need to know

The new information throws light on the various features of the game, which is most likely to resemble PUBG Mobile. Here are the details to look at. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (aka PUBG Mobile India) weekly recap: 5 confirmed details by Krafton

Battlegrounds Mobile India more details leaked

As per a report by Sportskeeda (courtesy of famous PUBG player GodNixon), Battlegrounds Mobile is expected to come with the functionality of Royale Passes on the day of the battle royale game’s launch in India. For this, there could be a new season of Battlegrounds Mobile. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Developer Krafton confirms pre-registration date of Battlegrounds Mobile India

For those who don’t know, Royale Passes in PUBG allow people to earn rewards and purchase various in-game items.

Popular YouTuber Abhijeet Andhare, aka, ‘Ghatak’ has hinted at more details. It is suggested that Battlegrounds Mobile players will be able to retain their skins, Unknown Cash (UC), costumes, and inventory that were previously available on PUBG. This way, they won’t lose the things they ‘played’ hard for. However, Krafton has confirmed this.

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Additionally, there are chances that the game won’t support cross-server matchmaking since it is an India-specific one and doesn’t fall under the PUBG Mobile universe. This means that people will be able to conduct matches with other people from India only. Their data will also be stored on the Indian servers.

In addition to this, Battlegrounds Mobile India was recently found listed on the Google Play Store with the ‘PUBG Mobile’ branding in several places. This appears weird as Krafton has recently requested people to not associate the game with PUBG Mobile so that it doesn’t get banned.

Other details

To recall, Battlegrounds Mobile India’s pre-registration will open, starting May 18 on the Google Play Store. There’s no word on the same for iOS users. If you pre-register, you will get special rewards that can be redeemed when the game will go live, along with the notification of its launch.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, PUBG Mobile India, KRAFTON Inc, KRAFTON, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA launch date, PUBG Mobile India launch date, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA features, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA gameplay, when will BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA launch, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA download, How to download BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

The battle royale game will come with similar gameplay as PUBG Mobile global. It will most likely include a multiplayer mode and various maps (Miramar, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Livik).

The difference will be support for high-prize eSports tournaments, gameplay and spending restrictions, a focus on security, and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2021 12:19 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 18, 2021 12:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Battlegrounds Mobile India to get PUBG Mobile-like features such as Royale Pass and more
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India to get PUBG Mobile-like features such as Royale Pass and more
Best 5 Android TVs under Rs 25,000 to buy in India

Smart TVs

Best 5 Android TVs under Rs 25,000 to buy in India

F1 2021 game latest update: You can let Schumacher, Senna drive for you

Gaming

F1 2021 game latest update: You can let Schumacher, Senna drive for you

Google Photos free storage ends on June 1: What to do after that?

Features

Google Photos free storage ends on June 1: What to do after that?

Apple Music now gets Lossless Audio for high-quality music streaming

News

Apple Music now gets Lossless Audio for high-quality music streaming

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Battlegrounds Mobile India to get PUBG Mobile-like features such as Royale Pass and more

Apple Music now gets Lossless Audio for high-quality music streaming

Vivo V19 smartphone India launch announced to take place on May 12

Apple discontinues Space Grey accessories for Macs and iMacs: Report

Affordable Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch to take place soon, hints SIG certification

Google Photos free storage ends on June 1: What to do after that?

Google I/O 2021: Timing, live stream, what to expect, and more

Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup: A look at expected price, features and more

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: How to accept the new terms, what happens if you don't

Top 5 pulse oximeters under Rs 1,500 to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India to get PUBG Mobile-like features such as Royale Pass and more

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India to get PUBG Mobile-like features such as Royale Pass and more
5 things you need to know ahead of Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations

Gaming

5 things you need to know ahead of Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations
Battlegrounds Mobile India (aka PUBG Mobile India) weekly recap: 5 confirmed details by Krafton

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India (aka PUBG Mobile India) weekly recap: 5 confirmed details by Krafton
PUBG Mobile's Indian version Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration begins from May 18

Gaming

PUBG Mobile's Indian version Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration begins from May 18
How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile India version

Gaming

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India aka PUBG Mobile India version

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp new privacy policy update: व्हाट्सऐप की नई प्राइवेसी पॉलिसी एक्सेप्ट नहीं करने वाले यूजर्स का अकाउंट हो जाएगा डिलीट- रिपोर्ट

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G को मिला Bluetooth SIG सर्टिफिकेशन, जानें इसकी खास बातें

Jio का धमाकेदार ऑफर: बिना रिचार्ज किए कर सकेंगे बात, रिचार्ज पर मिलेगा डबल लाभ

Cyclone Tauktae live tracker: आपके स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा तूफान का Live अपडेट

Battlegrounds Mobile India के बारे में 5 बातें, जो आपको जरूर जाननी चाहिए

Latest Videos

Vivo V21 5G Review

Reviews

Vivo V21 5G Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?
Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?

Reviews

Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?
iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India to get PUBG Mobile-like features such as Royale Pass and more
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India to get PUBG Mobile-like features such as Royale Pass and more
Apple Music now gets Lossless Audio for high-quality music streaming

News

Apple Music now gets Lossless Audio for high-quality music streaming
Vivo V19 smartphone India launch announced to take place on May 12

News

Vivo V19 smartphone India launch announced to take place on May 12
Apple discontinues Space Grey accessories for Macs and iMacs: Report

Deals

Apple discontinues Space Grey accessories for Macs and iMacs: Report
Affordable Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch to take place soon, hints SIG certification

News

Affordable Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch to take place soon, hints SIG certification

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers