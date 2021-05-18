Krafton recently announced some good news for PUBG lovers with the introduction of Battlegrounds Mobile, which will launch soon in India as the battle royale game’s rebranded version. While we still lack an official launch date, we do have a timeline for its pre-registrations, along with a bunch of details that tell us about how the game will be like. The most recent leak tries to tell us more about it. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations to start tomorrow: 5 things you need to know

The new information throws light on the various features of the game, which is most likely to resemble PUBG Mobile. Here are the details to look at. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (aka PUBG Mobile India) weekly recap: 5 confirmed details by Krafton

Battlegrounds Mobile India more details leaked

As per a report by Sportskeeda (courtesy of famous PUBG player GodNixon), Battlegrounds Mobile is expected to come with the functionality of Royale Passes on the day of the battle royale game’s launch in India. For this, there could be a new season of Battlegrounds Mobile. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Developer Krafton confirms pre-registration date of Battlegrounds Mobile India

For those who don’t know, Royale Passes in PUBG allow people to earn rewards and purchase various in-game items.

Popular YouTuber Abhijeet Andhare, aka, ‘Ghatak’ has hinted at more details. It is suggested that Battlegrounds Mobile players will be able to retain their skins, Unknown Cash (UC), costumes, and inventory that were previously available on PUBG. This way, they won’t lose the things they ‘played’ hard for. However, Krafton has confirmed this.

Additionally, there are chances that the game won’t support cross-server matchmaking since it is an India-specific one and doesn’t fall under the PUBG Mobile universe. This means that people will be able to conduct matches with other people from India only. Their data will also be stored on the Indian servers.

In addition to this, Battlegrounds Mobile India was recently found listed on the Google Play Store with the ‘PUBG Mobile’ branding in several places. This appears weird as Krafton has recently requested people to not associate the game with PUBG Mobile so that it doesn’t get banned.

Other details

To recall, Battlegrounds Mobile India’s pre-registration will open, starting May 18 on the Google Play Store. There’s no word on the same for iOS users. If you pre-register, you will get special rewards that can be redeemed when the game will go live, along with the notification of its launch.

The battle royale game will come with similar gameplay as PUBG Mobile global. It will most likely include a multiplayer mode and various maps (Miramar, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Livik).

The difference will be support for high-prize eSports tournaments, gameplay and spending restrictions, a focus on security, and more.