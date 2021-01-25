Last week, BGR India reported that PUBG Mobile was accessible to players in India despite the ban in place for the past several months. Players were able to download the game files from both file repositories as well as the official website (the latter via VPN). We even tried to play a match and found several Indian players battling it out for the Chicken Dinner. It turns out, that concerned authorities took note as several players have reported access to PUBG Mobile blocked again. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India launch difficult, govt decides to continue the ban

Several players have reported the game getting blocked again in India. We also tried it out and found the game's access in India blocked. The game shows the same "area restrict code error" that first appeared last year after the ban was implemented. However, with a VPN service, one can easily access the game, although with reduced performance.

PUBG Mobile India access blocked again

With the ban in place again for most players, it seems that the Indian government is in no mood to lift the ban on this multiplayer game. It was in last November when there were talks of a PUBG Mobile India happening with specific upgrades for Indian players. However, that version is yet to come out and developments on that front seem to have halted.

Despite the ban, the game was accessible to players in India without using any VPN service. All that players needed to do was download the APK files and install in on other Android phones to play the game normally. Players could access the latest version of the game with all the gameplay enhancements as well as the new in-game content.

Currently, PUBG Mobile rivals are busy gaining the most out of the ban situation. Call of Duty: Mobile is another battle royale multiplayer title that offers an experience very close to PUBG Mobile in terms of look and feels. Then there’s Garena Freefire, which has been around ever since PUBG Mobile came into existence. Another new entry in this segment is nCore Games’ FAU-G, which is releasing on January 26.

FAU-G is initially said to come with smaller game modes while the long-format battle royale modes are reserved for later. The game is said to be based on the clash between the Indian and Chinese military from last year in the Galwan Valley. FAU-G will be released initially for Android players, later followed by iPhone users.