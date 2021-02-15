PUBG Mobile Season 17, Runic Power is currently underway, with players trying to complete all RP missions and getting all bonus items. After this ends, the RP section will be locked for 24 hours, along with rank reset for all players. With that, the company will start rolling out the next major update for the game with Season 18. The new season just as usual will bring several in-game additions like gun skins, outfits, emotes, and more. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 release date revealed: Here's everything to know

When will PUBG Mobile Season 18 commence?

Neither Tencent Games nor PUBG Corporation has revealed details for the next major update for the popular battle royale game. However, from the periodical updates patterns, we can expect the update to be rolled out between March 19 and March 21. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update: Season 21 global APK download link available

With PUBG Mobile Season 18 kicking off, players will need to purchase a new Royal Pass. The Elite Pass costs 600 UC (Unknown Cash) and the Elite Pass Plus is priced at 1800 UC. Players can also get a subscription package for these passes. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update: How to download, check all the new features

What to expect?

YouTuber Sameer TG Gaming in a video has revealed a number of improvements that will make their way with the upcoming update. These include two new outfits, one a modern assassin style costume and the other a futuristic assassin style costume. New weapon skins will include a pink and yellow SCAR-L skin, a pink UZI skin, and a funky golden and grey smoke grenade skin.

Equipment skins include a toy-themed helmet skin with a green, pink and yellow colour scheme. A blue camouflage themed parachute skin will also be added.

Will PUBG Mobile Season 18 be made available to play in India?

PUBG Mobile along with PUBG Mobile Lite and 115 other Chinese apps was banned in India back in September by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. MeitY stated that the reason behind that ban is that the app has been engaging in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country.

Since then the game is not officially available in India. PUBG Corporation is trying very hard to relaunch the game with a local twist to it, named PUBG Mobile India. However, as of now, there is no news as to when the game will be made available in the country.

As of now, many people are following illegal methods to play the game by using VPN services and playing PUBG Mobile KR or global on the rest of the world servers. This is not recommended as it is not legal.

If you really want to play PUBG, there is a legal route to play the game here in India. You can get the PUBG PC or PUBG console as they are not banned, but keep in mind that you will have to pay to purchase these versions.